Nagadya saves KQ blushes

Catherine Nagadya scored at the death to ensure Kampala Queens (KQ) beat Uganda Martyrs High School (UMHS) Lubaga 2-1 at MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo on Sunday in the 2023/24 Fufa Women Super League.

Defending champions KQ came with a lot to put behind after an unsuccessful campaign in the regional Champions League Qualifiers in August.

None of their six new signings bar Fazila Ikwaput started for coach Charles Ssenyange’s side but both Shakira Mutibwa and Lillian Mutuuzo who are returning from long-term injuries were fit to start.

UMHS, despite losing key players including Nagadya, started with verve and their high press caused problems for the hosts’ defence, especially in the build-up phase.

Sumaiyah Nalumu’s long range effort ricocheted off the crossbar in the 27th minute for new UMHS captain Latifah Nakasi to head home from close range even though she appeared to be offside.

Ssenyange reacted 10 minutes later by withdrawing right-back Judith Sanyu and midfielder Damali Matama for Asia Nakibuuka and Shamirah Nalugya respectively. They started to compete but they were beneficiaries of another controversial call in the 56th minute, when UMHS goalkeeper was judged by referee Habiba Naigaga to have fouled Ikwaput while claiming a cross.

“The referee is in charge of managing the game… I do not know the rules,” Ssenyange said when asked to comment about the incident in the post-match interviews that his opposite number Rogers Nkugwa declined to attend. Martyrs had their own penalty appeals but their young forwards were not streetwise enough to interest the referee.

Moments later, Nakasi met with Nalumu’s cross to tap home what she thought was an effort to restore UMHS’s lead by Naigaga ruled the former offside thereby sending the away fans into ruckus.

Nkugwa had warned pre-game that his players played poorly in second halves last season but there was no sign of it in Lugogo as UMHS had even more chances, especially from set-pieces, to restore their lead. What they lacked was temperament to put them away.

After Nagadya’s goal that came from a properly weighted pass from Florence Imanizabayo, Nakasi received the ball into her feet, shifted her weight to leave KQ defender Jamilah Nabulime heading east but shot straight at goalkeeper Daisy Nakaziro.

Other results

Elsewhere on Sunday, Lillian Kasuubo scored a hattrick as newly promoted She Maroons whitewashed Asubo Gafford 5-0 away at Kampala Quality Ground in Kisaasi. Veteran striker Millicent Namwembe got the other two goals.

Wakiso Hills, the other promoted team, did not have as much success as they were beaten 1-0 at home, at St. Mary’s Stadium - Kitende, by Makerere University owing to Noeline Namiiro’s goal that came midway through the second half.

Kawempe Muslim shook off nerves in the end to beat SS Rines 3-2 after first half goals from Hadijah Babirye (fourth minute), Phiona Nabulime (37th) and Agnes Nabukenya (44th). Rines scored in the 14th minute and late through Catherine Wujja and Yasmeen Nalukwago respectively.

On Saturday, Uganda Christian University Lady Cardinals were held to a home draw in Mukono by Masindi-based Lady Doves.

FUFA WOMEN SUPER LEAGUE

Results

Kampala Queens 2-1 Uganda Martyrs

Asubo 0-5 She Maroons

Rines SS 2-3 Kawempe Muslim

Wakiso Hills 0-1 Makerere University