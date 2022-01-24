Najjemba’s late penalty keeps Uganda in U-20 World Cup tie

Not over yet. Najjemba attempts a shot during the defeat to Ghana on Saturday. PHOTO | ISMAIL KEZAALA

By  John Batanudde

What you need to know:

  • The gulf in class was clear for the rest of the first half and Ghana seemed to have killed off the tie when they started the second half strongly with Grace Animah’s 48th minute goal from a free kick.

Captain Fauzia Najjemba converted an 85th minute penalty at St Mary’s Stadium Kitende to keep Uganda alive in the fourth round of the Caf U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers against Ghana.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.