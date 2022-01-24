Najjemba’s late penalty keeps Uganda in U-20 World Cup tie

Captain Fauzia Najjemba converted an 85th minute penalty at St Mary’s Stadium Kitende to keep Uganda alive in the fourth round of the Caf U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers against Ghana.

Uganda started strong in the match watched by about 1,000 fans but was wasteful as they missed star striker Juliet Nalukenge.

Ghana, who have been to the U-20 World Cup five times since 2010, punished the profligacy by scoring on their first chance through Abdulai Salamatu in the 20th minute.

The gulf in class was clear for the rest of the first half and Ghana seemed to have killed off the tie when they started the second half strongly with Grace Animah’s 48th minute goal from a free kick.

“We got the chances and I expect the same to happen away from home,” coach Ayub Khalifa said defiantly after Najjemba’s penalty halved the deficit.

“We should have put the game away early but we didn’t and their goals came from our mistakes. This is something we can put right,” he added.

The winner of this tie whose second leg happens in a fortnight plays the winner of the other penultimate round match between Tanzania and Ethiopia for a place in the World Cup finals.

FIRST LEG RESULT