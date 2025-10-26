Nakagolo delivers Kawempe, Asubo hold KQ

After beating Uganda Martyrs Lubaga 1-0 away on Saturday, Kawempe Muslim went two points clear of rivals Kampala Queens, who were held 2-2 at Asubo on Sunday in the Finance Trust Bank Fufa Women Super League (FTBFWSL).

Kawempe struggled to fashion chances against Uganda Martyrs but striker Jovia Nakagolo had a beautiful finish to break the deadlock in the 50th minute at St. Gerald's Stadium.

The record topflight league winners held on to win and move to 10 points after four games. For the fourth time this season, coach Ayub Khalifa had someone else in his squad deliver the points.

Asia Nakibuuka got the goal in the 1-1 draw with Kampala Queens (KQ), Shadia Nabirye got the equalizer and Agnes Nabukenya the second goal in a 3-1 win over Olila High School.

Latifah Nakasi got the second in a 2-1 win over St. Noa Girls after Nakagolo's opener. And now the latter's lone goal proved to be all important.

Kawempe are now level on 10 points with She Corporate, who beat Amus College 2-0 at their new home Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru on Sunday owing to second half goals from the in form Rebecca Nakato and Jesca Namanda.

While Corporate have been putting points on table, perhaps, what is crucially lost on many people is their defensive solidity since the appointment of Burundian coach Belyse Ininahazwe and her assistant Saddam Pande.

Draws galore

Both Corporate and Kawempe were happy to learn of KQ's draw. KQ drew first blood through competition top scorer Kamiyati Naigaga just before halftime but Faiza Bitta equalized in the 71st minute.

Zaina Namboozo put one past her own keeper from a KQ freekick for the latter to restore their lead. Namboozo, however, rejuvenated herself by converting from a late penalty for Asubo to gain a point.

The Sunday matches were completed by a 0-0 draw between She Maroons, who now have five points, and Lady Doves, who have three. Olila, now with two points, also drew 0-0 with Rines SS, who now have three points, on Saturday.

But on Saturday, St. Noa came twice from behind to draw 2-2 with Makerere University. Allen Nassazi had her 37th minute opener for Makerere by Dorcus Lwalisa just after the second half had started.

Rashida Nankya restored Makerere's lead at the hour mark but Patricia Nayiga scored an equalizer at the death for both sides to move to five points.

FTBFWSL RESULTS

Uganda Martyrs 0-1 Kawempe Muslim

Olila HS 0-0 Rines HS

St. Noa 2-2 Makerere University

She Maroons 0-0 Lady Doves

Asubo 2-2 Kampala Queens