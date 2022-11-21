Nakasi sets sights on top scorer’s gong

Uganda Martyrs High School (UMHS) striker Latifah Nakasi believes she has it within her to walk away with this season’s Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) top scorer’s gong.

Nakasi has scored six times for the league’s best attacking team, with 21 goals in the first round of nine matches, and set herself a target of reaching “10 goals.”

“I believe 10 should be enough to take the award and that is my target,” she said after scoring one of three in a 3-1 away win at Kawempe Muslim on Saturday.

“I have set my target but if I have to get to 11 or 12 or 13, that would be a bonus,” she added when quizzed on if the scoring rates of Uganda Christian University (UCU) Lady Cardinals forward Ashait Naluggwa and Kampala Queens’ Resty Nanziri do not mean that the top scorer will probably need to have more than 10.

Nakasi, who describes herself as a goal poacher, capitalized on the indecisiveness of Kawempe goalkeeper Juliet Adeke to open the scoring from Catherine Nagadya’s long ball over the host’s defence in the 13th minute.

Adeke then parried another Nagadya shot from a narrow angle into Brenda Munyana’s path for the latter to double their lead six minutes later. Kawempe missed a penalty through Hadijah Nandago at the stroke of halftime but pulled one back from Shakirah Nyinagahirwa in the 51st minute.

Lack of character

But their goalkeeping woes were further highlighted when Adeke punched Sumayiyah Nalumu’s freekick from over 30 yards into her own net with four minutes left to play.

Overall Kawempe lacked the composure in front of goal as they suffered their first home loss of the season but the character of some of their senior players like Aisha Nantongo also came into question when she could let a younger player like Nandago take the penalty.

“I hear the point that she (Nantongo) should show leadership in such moments but Nandago has been taking our penalties and maybe they also want her to battle for the top scorer’s award,” Kawempe coach Ayub Khalifa said.





TABLE

TEAM P W D L F A PTS

Kampala Queens 8 8 0 0 17 2 24

Uganda Martyrs 9 6 1 2 21 5 19

UCU Lady Cardinals 9 5 1 3 16 13 16

Lady Doves 9 4 1 4 14 6 13

Kawempe Muslim 9 4 2 3 14 11 10

Olila HS 8 3 0 5 9 15 9

She Corporate 8 1 5 2 9 9 8

Makerere University 8 1 5 2 8 10 8

Rines SS 8 2 1 5 8 17 7

Asubo Gafford 8 1 1 6 7 25 4

*Table as of November 19



Top Scorers

7

Ashait Naluggwa (UCU)

Resty Nanziri (Kampala Queens)

6

Latifah Nakasi (UMHS)

5

Brenda Munyana (UMHS)

Hadijah Nandago (Kawempe Muslim)

Norah Alupo (Lady Doves)

RESULTS

Kawempe Muslim 1-3 UMHS