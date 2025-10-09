Nakivubo gets nod for Masaza Cup final

For the first time in over a decade, the Masaza Cup final will return to the heart of Kampala. Nakivubo War Memorial Stadium, newly refurbished and recommissioned by President Yoweri Museveni on April 25, 2024, has officially been confirmed as the host venue for the 2025 Masaza Cup final. Kyaggwe, Buweekula, Bugerere and Ssingo will play in this year's final showdown at Nakivubo after reaching the semifinals over the weekend.

This announcement came after a comprehensive inspection tour on Monday by Buganda Kingdom’s Minister for Sports, Youth and Arts, Robert Sserwanga, who expressed his delight at the stadium’s readiness.

“Seeing Nakivubo bounce back as a top-tier facility is exciting for everyone who loves the game. It holds a lot of history for the Masaza Cup, and we are thrilled to bring the final back here where so many great memories were made," Sserwanga said.

The iconic stadium last hosted the Masaza Cup final in 2013, a match in which Mawokota edged Ssingo 1‑0 thanks to a late winner by future Uganda Cranes star Farouk Miya. Since then, the final has rotated among Wankulukuku, Namboole and St. Mary’s Stadium Kitende.

Tickets Go Digital

Sserwanga also confirmed that online ticket sales will begun on October 8. Early bird tickets are priced at Shs25,000 for ordinary seating and Shs40,000 for VIP. From October 20, ordinary tickets will rise to Shs30,000, VIP to Shs50,000, while VVIP tickets— which grant access to the lavish executive boxes equipped with personal TV screens — will be available at Shs150,000.

“We urge fans to embrace the convenience of online ticketing early Nakivubo’s revamped structure means reduced seating capacity compared to the past. With a cap at 35,000, tickets will be limited, so don’t wait till the last minute,” Sserwanga added.

In contrast, Namboole Stadium, the most frequent host of the final over the past decade, currently accommodates 38,000 fans. Past finals at Namboole have consistently seen crowds surpassing normal capacity.

The return of the final to Nakivubo is not just symbolic, but a significant nod to the stadium's rich heritage. Built as a memorial to Ugandan soldiers and positioned at the very centre of Kampala, Nakivubo now offers a modern football experience with enhanced seating, security and hospitality options — particularly in its VVIP section, considered the most glamorous in Uganda.

The 2025 Masaza Cup final is expected to draw nationwide attention, not only because of the venue change but also due to the strength of its corporate backing. The tournament is sponsored by Airtel, Pilsner King, Plascon, Nirvana, Centenary Bank, as well as Uganda Aids Commission and UNAIDS, who continue to support the kingdom's efforts in promoting youth development and health awareness through sport.

Masaza Cup 2025

Semifinals – Oct. 11, 2025

Kyaggwe vs Buweekula

Ssingo vs Bugerere

Masaza Cup final host venues

2025: Nakivubo

2024: Namboole

2023: Wankulukuku

2022: Wankulukuku

2021: Kitende

2020: Kitende

2019: Namboole

2017: Namboole

2016: Namboole

2015: Namboole

2014: Wankulukuku

2013: Nakivubo