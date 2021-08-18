Nakiwala’s post to headline Fufa General Assembly

By Denis Bbosa More by this Author

The peak of the 97th Fufa General Assembly in Mbale this Saturday could be far away from crowning incumbent and sole contender Moses Magogo for the third time.

At the Wash & Wills Hotel conference room this weekend, the major focus by the expected 88 delegates will be on the ratification of the Fufa third vice-president in charge of the league - currently held by Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi.

To the majority of the 16 Uganda Premier League (UPL clubs, Nakiwala was not their choice but a new provision that now grants even Fufa Big League (FBL) teams a chance to vote saw the former Youth and Children Affairs Minister and Express top honcho (Nakiwala) bounce back unopposed.

Eyeing top jobs

“The position of the third vice president will be ratified by the assembly before it is taken up by the executive.At the moment it is Hon. Nakiwala alone is ready to take it up,” Fufa Communications director Ahmed Hussein told Daily Monitor.

At the October 17, 2020 assembly at Silver Springs Hotel, item number 17 proposed several amendments to the Fufa Statutes and electoral code fronted by the Exco.

Daily Monitor recently reported that among the amendments mooted was the one to expand the constituency represented by the third vice president from the 16 UPL clubs to 32 to include the Fufa Big League. Fufa then formed what is now the Fufa Professional Leagues (FPLs).

Anticipating things

Of the 16 UPL clubs, only Express, SC Villa, URA and Onduparaka were present on Nakiwala’s victory day. The assembly can offer a platform for the 12 to protest.

Hussein stressed Fufa’s unwavering bid to observe the SOPs and revealed that all attendants must undergo mandatory covid19 tests before stepping foot in Mbale.

“Delegates will debate on the budget and then conduct the election of the new president.

“Before that, Engineer Magogo will first conduct the assembly as the chairman as stipulated in the Fufa statutes.No any other activity will be conducted outside the assembly,” Hussein added.

Minister of State For Sports Denis Hamson Obua will be the chief guest at the event also to be attended by Uganda Olympics Committee chairman Don Rukare and National Council of Sports General Secretary Patrick Ogwel.

