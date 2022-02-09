Nalugya turns guns on Kawempe in FWSL

Shamirah Nalugya was the subject of a shock transfer move to Kampala Queens just days before the Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) season started on Sunday.

The Crested Cranes and U-20 national team midfielder made her mark as an Isra Academy player - where she and Fauzia Najjemba became giant killers before she was loaned to Kawempe Muslim for two seasons.

She only played one as she sat out of last season's shortened format of the FWSL played at Fufa Technical Centre - Njeru due to injury.

Nalugya returned to second division side Isra and has now been loaned to Kampala Queens (KQ), to re-establish her connection with Najjemba.

But they link up with Nalugya as a changed player. Her versatility should be an asset for KQ's new coach Hamza Lutalo who inherits a team that is heavy at the top with other attacking talents like Resty Nanziri, Lillian Mutuuzo, Zaina Namuleme - returning from injury - and the newly signed Zaitun Namaganda.

While she was all about attack more than two years ago, Nalugya is more about controlling the tempo of play now - a role that she grew into at Kawempe after Tracy Jones Akiror left for USA.

Coach Ayub Khalifa carried her to the U-20 national team to offer more creative impetus from deep alongside Shakira Nyinagahirwa.

The two midfielders, who are returning from Cape Coast on the back of a disappointing 7-1 aggregate loss to Ghana in the penultimate 2022 U-20 Women World Cup qualifiers, turn against each other this afternoon at Islamic University In Uganda - Kabojja in their FWSL opener.

Wounded warriors

"The worry is fatigue," Kawempe's other coach Moses Nkata, said.

"We had a couple of players in Ghana but you cannot be exactly sure of how tired or recovered they are until you watch them play.

But we do have a strong team that can compete," Nkata said as they also lost talisman Juliet Nalukenge to professional football in Cyprus while winger Margaret Kunihira told this paper that she is "no longer interested in playing football for personal reasons."

But like one politician once put it that "in times of war, the first casualty is the truth," it is hard to know the real spark behind Kunihira's decision right now.

She left the U-20 camp immediately after their 2-1 home loss to Ghana and the initial communication was that she was sick.

After some pressing before their flight to Ghana, Khalifa admitted that she had been "picked by her parents and we are not sure where she has been taken."

There were rumours that she was going to further her studies in Kenya but her social media handlers declared her "a free agent" thereafter.

The Fraternity Warriors now have to deal with the setback on pitch and it does not help matters that their attempt to bring back their former goal-getter Sandra Nabweteme seems to have fallen through.

Nabweteme moved to Iceland after her studies in USA but has been in Uganda since she was summoned to partake in the Cosafa Championship in September 2021.

Kawempe, the most successful topflight side with four of the six titles, have not won the league in the last two seasons but with an opportunity to make the Caf Champions League grade at stake, the hunger cannot be underestimated.

FUFA WOMEN SUPER LEAGUE

Wednesday fixture