Namboole not aware of  any hosting of refugees

St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende, will surely host Uganda’s 2022 World Cup qualifying matches as Namboole will not meet international standards in time.

The Cranes face a packed schedule starting early next month, where they play all their six qualifying group games inside three months.

Uganda start their World Cup qualifiers away to Kenya in September before hosting their first home match against Mali in a blink. Rwanda are the other group-mates.

But even before the dust of the national stadium, Namboole, being partially turned into a Covid patients treatment centre settled, reports emerged on Tuesday that the Ugandan Government was planning to host Afghan refugees there.

Preliminary proposal

Following high level discussions between the US Government and their Ugandan counterparts, the East African country will host 2000 Afghan refugees following the Taliban take over in war-torn Afghanistan.

The preliminary arrangement, at the request of the US, if that the refugees will be temporarily hosted for three months before they are relocated.

The Afghan refugees were widely welcomed by Ugandans on social media, but what they did not agree with was talk of Namboole as host venue - most wondering whether sports ceased being the main activity there.

But speaking to the Managing Director of the stadium, Jamil Ssewanyana, he also woke up to the news yesterday.

“I’m not aware of anything like that,” he told Daily Monitor, “but those are high level government discussions and agreements which I cannot control.

“But as far as we are concerned, as Namboole we do not have any information regarding that.”

No funds release yet

Fifa and Caf temporarily and conditionally approved St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende for the upcoming campaign after it became clear Namboole would not beat the deadline.

After their initial inspections of Namboole last year, Caf and Fifa ruled that the facility was out of sorts and that it fell way below international standards to host games.

The management was tasked to improve the playing surface, upgrade flood lights, dressing rooms, work on the media tribune and install CCTV cameras.

The technical area is also to be worked on, as well as install seats across the entire 40,000+ capacity.

Parliament this year approved Shs30b for initial refurbishments. It was due to be released in the July quarter of the 2021/22 Financial Year but had not been by press time.

That is part of the Shs97b allocated for the first phase of refurbishments.

Shs430b is the estimated figure for the overall retouch of the entire complex, complete as first envisioned by the Chinese when constructing the stadium.

Cranes charge on

Elsewhere, Uganda Cranes continued training in Kampala ahead of the camp in Jordan starting this weekend.

Coach Micho Sredojevic’s men are due to travel to Jordan for two international build up matches against Syria on 23rd and 26th August 2021.

They will three days later face Ethiopia in the final build up before connecting to Nairobi for the campaign’s opening match against Kenya.

PLAYERS IN CAMP

Goalkeepers: Charles Lukwago (KCCA), Simon Tamale (Soltilo Bright Stars), Nafian Alionzi (URA)

Defenders: Denis Iguma (KCCA), Innocent Wafula (Mbarara City), Paul Willa (Vipers SC), Eric Ssenjobe (Police), Azizi Kayondo (Vipers), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers), Garvin Kizito Mugweri (SC Villa), Kenneth Ssemakula (SC Villa), Hassan Muhamood (Police)

Midfielders: Ibrahim Orit (Vipers), Milton Karisa (Vipers SC), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers), Shafik Kuchi Kagimu (URA), Nicholas Kasozi (Kyetume), Abubakar Gift Ali (KCCA)

Forwards: Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Unattached), Patrick Henry Kaddu (RS Berkene), Jude Ssemugabi (Mbarara City), Richard Basangwa (Vipers), Steven Dese Mukwala (URA FC)

Fifa Qatar 2022 WCQ

September, October, November 2021, March 2022

Group E fixtures

Match Day 1, September 2

Kenya vs. Uganda

Match Day 2, September 7

Uganda vs. Mali

Match Day 3, October

Rwanda vs. Uganda

Match Day 4, October

Uganda vs. Rwanda

Match Day 5, November

Uganda vs. Kenya

Match Day 6, November

Mali vs. Uganda

Playoffs,

March 2022

CONDITIONS FOR NAMBOOLE TO HOST CAF/FIFA MATCHES AGAIN

Improve playing surface

Improve flood lights

Upgrade dressing rooms

Work on media tribune

Install CCTV

Improve technical areas

Install seats

