Namboole 'sold out', again

It's a new normal for Uganda Cranes fans. Waiting in an online queue for long only to miss the match day ticket. This has frustrated many fans but a new joy for the others.

Uganda Cranes' remarkable journey in the African Nations Championship (Chan) 2024 has created a tidal wave leading to "sold out" signs for home games.

This unprecedented phenomenon marks a historic first for a team, which has rarely seen such consistent, sellout crowds for its matches.

Uganda's run to the quarterfinals—a first in the country's history at the tournament—has seen a packed Mandela National Stadium, Namboole, for all its matches.

The decisive Group C clash against South Africa, which ended in a nerve wrecking 3-3 draw, was no exception. Caf's official reports confirm that the match was attended by 34,194 fans, a near-full capacity crowd. Similarly, the Cranes' victory over Guinea saw 34,175 spectators flock to the stadium, far exceeding initial expectations.

Interestingly, while attendance for the first match against Algeria was also good, with over 25,000 fans, the subsequent matches saw an increase in turnout as the team's performance improved.

Among the best

While all three host nations—Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania—have experienced a surge in fan enthusiasm, Uganda's attendance figures have proven to be the most consistent and well-managed.

In Kenya, the host nation experienced a major setback in its crowd management.

Following victory over Morocco, where fans breached barricades and caused over-capacity stands at the 48,000-seat Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, Caf issued strict new attendance limits, capping Kenya's subsequent matches at just 27,000 fans to ensure safety and order.

In Tanzania, the government and Local Organising Committee successfully filled the 60,000-seater Benjamin Mkapa Stadium by implementing a strategy of deep subsidies and very low ticket prices, with some tickets selling for as little as TSh2,000 (Shs3,000).

Uganda's has relied on a combination of historic performance and efficient digital ticketing to fill Namboole's new official capacity of 38,000 without crowd control issues faced by Kenya or the massive ticket price subsidies implemented in Tanzania.

The overwhelming fan turnout has prompted questions about the stadium's new official capacity, which was reduced following a major renovation.

While Namboole's original capacity was over 40,000, Caf has now approved a reduced seating capacity of approximately 38,000, a move aimed at enhancing safety and improving visibility for fans, particularly those seated behind structural pillars.

Online ticket craze

The sellouts have been made possible by a secure ticketing process. Caf has embraced a modern, digital-first approach to ticket sales. All tickets for Uganda's matches were sold exclusively online.

This process, which was also used for the Afcon 2023, is designed to combat counterfeiting and provide a seamless fan experience.

Caf's online ticketing system allows fans to purchase tickets directly from a dedicated portal.

Ghetto Kids bring the vibe.

The system is designed to handle high demand. Police have warned fans against purchasing physical tickets from unauthorised vendors, as there have been arrests of individuals trying to sell fake tickets. As a result, only online tickets are accepted at the stadium gates.

Caf's magic wand

The surge in fan attendance is a direct result of Caf's strategic financial efforts to make the tournament a success.

While Caf doesn't subsidise tickets directly to fans, its financial support to the host nations has been instrumental.

Caf contributed $13m for the tournament's operational budget. This allowed the Local Organising Committee to cover key costs such as venue management, security and publicity, which in turn enabled the affordable ticket prices.

In addition to this operational support, Caf advised host nations to adopt a "modest pricing model" for tickets. This guidance ensures that tickets remain accessible to the average fan, with prices being Shs10,000 for ordinary seats, Shs30,000 for silver and Shs50,000 for premium.

Cranes craze

The "sold out" phenomenon is a product of several factors. The Cranes' remarkable performance, which saw them qualify for the knockout stage for the first time in their seventh attempt, has electrified the country. Their dramatic qualification, including a late comeback against South Africa, has generated immense excitement.