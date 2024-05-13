Namboole welcomes back Cranes

Uganda will host next month’s Fifa World Cup 2026 qualifying matches at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole, local football body, Fufa, confirmed on Monday.

“Caf has granted Fufa permission to host International Matches at Mandela National Stadium (Namboole),” reads a quick release by Fufa on Monday.

“This, therefore, implies that Uganda Cranes will host the upcoming 2026 Fifa World Cup Qualifier matches against Botswana and Algeria in June at Namboole.”

The new dressing rooms.

Uganda’s last international match at the stadium was played in November 2019, a 2-0 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier win over Malawi.

The most recent action at Namboole was two Uganda Premier League test matches between Bul and Vipers, and SC Villa against KCCA on May 1, which had the stadium at near-full capacity.

According to Fufa president, Moses Magogo, the local federation “sent pictures and videos” from the test matches to Caf and “I am happy to report that Caf was impressed,” Magogo posted on his X, formerly Twitter, handle ahead of Monday’s news.

He was speaking a week after the test matches and a day after a Caf follow-up inspector visited Namboole to see progress.

In a related development, Daily Monitor understands that “an official from Algeria is expected in the country this Wednesday as part of their advance party,” a trusted source at Fufa told us.

Uganda host Botswana and Algeria in the World Cup qualifiers between June 3 and 11.

Some context

Last Monday, two days before Caf’s umpteenth visit to Namboole, the State Minister for Sports, Peter Ogwang, National Council of Sports (NCS) chairman Ambrose Tashobya and Fufa chief executive officer Edgar Watson spent the day at the facility going through checklists just to make sure.

The new dressing rooms.

From the visuals and on the surface of it, the stadium carried a sense of some resilient comeback from the ruins it had become.

However, it would be self-defeating to claim all is good just because Caf has now given Fufa a go-ahead. A lot more needs to be done.

The filthy, poorly maintained restrooms tested the first, third and fourth human senses. They lacked basic amenities such as lights, tissue, and running water.

With a new pristine playing turf, Namboole is better.

The long-awaited media tribune also lacked sufficient power sources for media equipment, let alone it being repurposed as a stand for SC Villa fans on the testing day.

A further glance up and the big display monitor in the stadium reminded us of what an eyesore it is.

“Procurement for the LED screen have been made already. Installation is underway,” Minister Ogwang after the test matches.

Ogwang also assured the country that the missing running track “will be ready in two weeks.”

Uganda Cranes are back home after a period as wanderers.

The floodlights used on the day were also just improvised for the occasion, and do not meet Caf’s required standards for night matches.

The above are just part of a long list of Caf’s checklist when they blacklisted Namboole before it closed down for renovations some five years ago.

The understanding is that both Caf, Fufa and the government will have struck a compromise, where Uganda promised to do their best to fix what they can between June.

Fifa World Cup 2026

Group G

Matchdays 3 & 4

June 3-11, 2024

Uganda vs Botswana

Uganda vs Algeria

Matchdays 5 & 6

March 17-25, 2025

Mozambique vs Uganda

Uganda vs Guinea

Matchdays 7 & 8

September 1-9, 2025

Uganda vs Mozambique

Uganda vs Somalia

Matchdays 9 & 10

October 6-14, 2025

Botswana vs Uganda

Algeria vs Uganda

Nine African teams qualify directly for the 2026 Fifa World Cup

Second round



November 10-18, 2025



The second round will pit the four best runners-up in two one-off semi-finals, followed by a final. The winner of this second round will participate in the Fifa Play-off Tournament

Group H Standings

Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts

Algeria 2 2 0 0 5 1 +4 6

Botswana 2 1 0 1 3 3 0 3

Guinea 2 1 0 1 2 2 0 3

Uganda 2 1 0 1 2 2 0 3

Mozambique 2 1 0 1 3 4 −1 3