Namilyango progress as Smack, Budo fall
What you need to know:
Mengo SS did their business in the first leg beating Ndejje SS 2-0 at home. Ndejje fought back at home but could only win 2-1 and were therefore eliminated 3-2 on aggregate.
Eric Ssebuliba’s third minute strike was enough to give Namilyango College a 1-0 home win over Mehta SS in the Fufa TV Cup on Sunday.
The win ensured Namilyango progressed 2-1 on aggregate after the sides drew 1-1 in Lugazi the other weekend in the Round of 64. This made Namilyango, who were eliminated in the first round last season, one of the five pioneers of this competition to progress to Round of 32.
Jinja College had the hardest fight after losing 2-0 to Bugiri-based Bukooli SS in the first leg but they fought back to win 3-0 at home on Saturday to turn things around.
Mengo SS did their business in the first leg beating Ndejje SS 2-0 at home. Ndejje fought back at home but could only win 2-1 and were therefore eliminated 3-2 on aggregate.
Busoga College Mwiri beat Iganga High School 2-1 away to win the tie 3-1 while their neighbours Kiira College Butiki also made light work of Iganga-based Bukoyo SS in a 5-1 win.
Bukoyo had won the first leg 2-0 against the pioneers leaving them with all to do at home.
Elsewhere, for the pioneers, King’s College Budo’s home 0-0 draw was still not good enough as they suffered a 2-0 aggregate elimination from Gombe SS while Lubiri SS also beat Makerere College 2-0 at home after a 1-1 first leg draw to eliminate them 3-1 on aggregate.
New winner in offing
Cup holders St. Mary’s College Kisubi (Smack) recovered from a controversial decision to miss the first leg and early goal for their visitors to beat St. Balikuddembe Mitala Maria 3-2 at home.
But Fufa decided that Smack lost the first game 3-0 by forfeiture and they were therefore eliminated 5-3 on aggregate.
Back in Kisubi, Brandon Ahabwe completed a counter attacking move to put the visitors 1-0 ahead in the 7th minute and 4-0 secure on aggregate. Sherlin Tukashaba equalized for Smack directly from a corner kick in the 34th minute. But Kelly Mukisa restored Balikuddembe’s lead seven minutes later with an acrobatic rebound.
Despite a hard fight in the second half, Smack’s next two goals came in the 75th and 76th minute which ended up being a little too late to complete their ‘come back’. Safe to say, they were never in it and a new winner for the competition is in offing.
Meanwhile, Nganwa High School Kabwohe’s tie-breaker luck continued. After eliminating St. Kagwa Bushenyi in the preliminary round on away goal rule, they recovered from a 1-0 away loss to Muntuyera in the first leg to level the tie with a 1-0 home win.
But Nganwa went on to win the ensuing penalty shootout 4-2 to progress to the next round.
Fufa TV Cup
Pioneers’ Results
Namilyango 1-0 Mehta SS
Namilyango progress 2-1 on aggregate
Jinja College 3-0 Bukooli SS
Jinja College progress 3-2 on aggregate
Ndejje SS 2-1 Mengo SS
Mengo advance 3-2 on aggregate
Iganga High 1-2 Busoga College Mwiri
Mwiri advance 3-1 on aggregate
Kiira College Butiki 5-1 Bukoyo SS
Butiki progress 5-3 on aggregate
King’s Collge Budo 0-0 Gombe SS
Gombe progress 2-0 on aggregate
Lubiri SS 2-0 Makerere College
Lubiri progress 3-1 on aggregate
Smack 3-2 St. Balikuddembe Mitala Maria
St. Balikuddembe progress 5-3 on aggregate after first leg walkover