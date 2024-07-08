Namilyango progress as Smack, Budo fall

Eric Ssebuliba’s third minute strike was enough to give Namilyango College a 1-0 home win over Mehta SS in the Fufa TV Cup on Sunday.

The win ensured Namilyango progressed 2-1 on aggregate after the sides drew 1-1 in Lugazi the other weekend in the Round of 64. This made Namilyango, who were eliminated in the first round last season, one of the five pioneers of this competition to progress to Round of 32.

Jinja College had the hardest fight after losing 2-0 to Bugiri-based Bukooli SS in the first leg but they fought back to win 3-0 at home on Saturday to turn things around.

Mengo SS did their business in the first leg beating Ndejje SS 2-0 at home. Ndejje fought back at home but could only win 2-1 and were therefore eliminated 3-2 on aggregate.

Busoga College Mwiri beat Iganga High School 2-1 away to win the tie 3-1 while their neighbours Kiira College Butiki also made light work of Iganga-based Bukoyo SS in a 5-1 win.

Bukoyo had won the first leg 2-0 against the pioneers leaving them with all to do at home.

Elsewhere, for the pioneers, King’s College Budo’s home 0-0 draw was still not good enough as they suffered a 2-0 aggregate elimination from Gombe SS while Lubiri SS also beat Makerere College 2-0 at home after a 1-1 first leg draw to eliminate them 3-1 on aggregate.

Old Kampala's Ronald Mutumba (L) against Kibuli SS' Ahmed Oduka.

New winner in offing

Cup holders St. Mary’s College Kisubi (Smack) recovered from a controversial decision to miss the first leg and early goal for their visitors to beat St. Balikuddembe Mitala Maria 3-2 at home.

But Fufa decided that Smack lost the first game 3-0 by forfeiture and they were therefore eliminated 5-3 on aggregate.

Back in Kisubi, Brandon Ahabwe completed a counter attacking move to put the visitors 1-0 ahead in the 7th minute and 4-0 secure on aggregate. Sherlin Tukashaba equalized for Smack directly from a corner kick in the 34th minute. But Kelly Mukisa restored Balikuddembe’s lead seven minutes later with an acrobatic rebound.

Despite a hard fight in the second half, Smack’s next two goals came in the 75th and 76th minute which ended up being a little too late to complete their ‘come back’. Safe to say, they were never in it and a new winner for the competition is in offing.

Meanwhile, Nganwa High School Kabwohe’s tie-breaker luck continued. After eliminating St. Kagwa Bushenyi in the preliminary round on away goal rule, they recovered from a 1-0 away loss to Muntuyera in the first leg to level the tie with a 1-0 home win.

But Nganwa went on to win the ensuing penalty shootout 4-2 to progress to the next round.

Fufa TV Cup

Pioneers’ Results

Namilyango 1-0 Mehta SS

Namilyango progress 2-1 on aggregate

Jinja College 3-0 Bukooli SS

Jinja College progress 3-2 on aggregate

Ndejje SS 2-1 Mengo SS

Mengo advance 3-2 on aggregate

Iganga High 1-2 Busoga College Mwiri

Mwiri advance 3-1 on aggregate

Kiira College Butiki 5-1 Bukoyo SS

Butiki progress 5-3 on aggregate

King’s Collge Budo 0-0 Gombe SS

Gombe progress 2-0 on aggregate

Lubiri SS 2-0 Makerere College

Lubiri progress 3-1 on aggregate

Smack 3-2 St. Balikuddembe Mitala Maria