Nangendo offers Kawempe new attacking solutions

Esther Nangendo offers Kawempe Muslim new solutions in their attack but the Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) side is sweating over her availability or lack of.

The creative midfielder changed school to King's College Budo last year to continue with her Senior Two and missed the entire first half of the current season.

Her last appearance was at home against Lady Doves last season when she came off the bench in the second half to convert a freekick and set up Hadijah Nandago for a 2-0 win.

On Saturday, as the league returned for the second round, Nangendo started in the creative role usually occupied by Nandago pushing Kawempe's prime goal getter upfront against a shaky Uganda Christian University (UCU) Lady Cardinals defence. Nandago, however, stayed too deep at times.

"It has been a while but I am happy to have played and had an impact today," Nangendo said. The 15 year old was comfortable passing at any range and could easily play through the tough tackling UCU traffic.

She and Nandago combined convincingly with Shakirah Nyinagahirwa, who was wastefulness on the day, and Allen Nassazi, who converted the lone goal as they won 1-0 to march up to 13 points in 10 games.

"We are trying whatever is possible to have her (Nangendo) around at least for the home games," assistant coach Moses Nkata told the press post match.

Elsewhere, on Saturday, Sheilah Galenda was on the mark as Olila High School beat Lady Doves 1-0 away in Masindi to move to fourth place with 15 points.

KQ go 11 clear

On Sunday, Kampala Queens (KQ) got past an early scare to beat Asubo-Gafford 3-1 to move 11 points clear at the top.

Gafford scored first through Zaitun Namaganda midway through the first half and threatened for long periods to add to the goal.

But Elizabeth Nakigozi equalized after a throw-in on the stroke of halftime while Margaret Kunihira scored 29 seconds into the second half to give KQ the lead.

Sophia Nakiyingi then broke Gafford hearts almost at the end of the second half.

Fortunately for the KQ faithful, when they turned attention to proceedings elsewhere, Uganda Martyrs High School (UMHS) Lubaga had been beaten 1-0 by Rines SS away in Wakiso thanks to Eva Naggayi's strike.