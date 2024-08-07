Nankwanga move to KQ: Kawempe chose heritage over war

Kawempe Muslim are resigned to losing defender Shakirah Nankwanga to rivals Kampala Queens (KQ) for free.

The national team defender did not only personally present a transfer request to the reigning Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) champions but also reportedly denied having a long term contract at the club in a bid to force a move.

“No player, whether in Senior One or above 18, is allowed to play without a contract,” Kawempe Muslim coach Ayub Khalifa, said when asked if the player actually had a contract. This can further be supported by the fact that on July 6, Fufa announced that Kawempe had been granted a license to participate in the August 17 – September 4 Caf Champions League qualifiers for the Cecafa region.

Part of the club licensing for both Fufa and Caf involves proving that all players have written contracts. Our sources at Fufa also confirm that the player has a running contract with Kawempe.

Despite all that, Kawempe feel it is their word against the player’s and are not about to enter a skirmish. This is because they feel fighting against the Fufa president’s team for a player is a lost battle.

Unveiled

“For us the disappointing part has been the timing of the transfer. We would expect the powers that be to come and support the team, find out how they can boost it as it prepares to represent the country at a regional and potentially continental level. But they have instead chosen to weaken it,” Khalifa added.

“We have not directly heard from the player that she denies having a contract here but the word out there is that we forced her, last year, to sign a contract that expires in 2028 – in fact that we signed it for her. And in any case, they (KQ) have already gone ahead to unveil her,” he added.

For this, another Kawempe official interjected that “in fact, we are told that she signed for KQ with a different signature but our humble prayer is that they look at all the contracts she has signed for Kawempe and compare the signatures to see if the last one was signed for her. I would not be surprised if the latest contract is also removed from the system altogether.”

Kawempe Muslim defender Shakirah Nankwanga.

Speaking to KQ chief executive office (CEO) Meddie Ssengendo, the player was signed as a free agent.

“The player’s representatives have told us that she does not have a running contract with Kawempe,” he added. Getting hold of the player to segment her side of the story has been as tough as trying to get hold of an eel.

Kawempe feel they have a good case to challenge for the player but will not. Club insiders feel they can lose any player and keep challenging and that the only risk to their prowess would be in losing their coaches Khalifa and Moses Nkata.

Dissenting voices

“First the player requested to move on and we have always felt that when one player leaves, it opens up opportunities for other players to step up. It does not make sense to hold onto a player that wants to move on, especially if they are done with the secondary school education here.

“We have lost key players season after season but we eventually find suitable replacements,” Khalifa said.

There are however dissenting voices within the club that believe that Kawempe can do more with player ‘sales’. For example, Yudaya Nakayenze was allowed to revive her career at the club on a six months contract and she also left in this window. She could have been an experienced replacement for Nankwanga but is apparently on the verge of joining a yet to be named club abroad.

“It has become a habit for us to lose players anyhow. If a player is under contract, the club aspiring for their signature should buy out that contract. In this case, KQ should be compensating for the cancelled remaining four years on Nankwanga’s contract with Kawempe.

“I am not saying we should stop the player from going wherever she wants but the only way we shall stop being taken for granted is ensuring we make a valuation for the player and that KQ meet it and also pay heavily for unveiling the player before sorting things out with us,” another Kawempe official said.

Options

As Kawempe grapples with what to do with KQ, the more pressing needs are what to do with their Champions League squad. The school team are defending champions of girls’ football in the Federation of East Africa Secondary School Sports Association (FEASSSA) Games that also start on August 17 in Bukedea.

“We have decided to split the squad into two with more emphasis on the Champions League. We have enough players to compete on both fronts but the younger ones will go for FEASSSA,” Khalifa shared.

In training and friendly matches, the versatile Hadijah Babirye has proved to be resourceful as a centre back. But Sharifah Nakimera, who captained the school team to glory at the Uganda Secondary School Sports Association (USSSA) Games is also being encouraged to pick up the mantle.

Playing Babirye in defence means a slot opens up in attack, where U-17 national team youngsters Shadia Nabirye and Sumaya Nabuto are seen as ready to make the next step.

Kawempe might also not have their head coach Khalifa for the opening stage of the Champions League as he must continue with his Caf A licensing course that made him miss the USSSA Games.

However, we have been told that the entire Cecafa region has coaches affected by this course in the respective countries and there could be general reconsideration to postpone to allow the women’s football coaches to take care of the Champions League fixtures.

Major Transfers Out of Kawempe

2016: Sandra Nabweteme, Joan Nakirya

2017: Hasifah Nassuna, Yudaya Nakayenze, Ruth Aturo

2018: Tracy Jones Akiror, Juliet Nalukenge

2019: Rehema Adubango (died after last game of the season), Mariam Nakabugo (retired)

2020: Covid year

2021: Grace Aluka

2022: Asia Nakibuuka, Margaret Kunihira

2023: Aisha Nantongo; Hadijah Nandago, Samalie Nakacwa, Shakirah Nyinagahirwa (the three started season on loan at KQ)