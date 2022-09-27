Nanziri secures early title advantage for KQ

Resty Nanziri turned on the burners in the second half to help Kampala Queens (KQ) to a 2-1 away win over She Corporate in their Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) clash at Mubs yesterday.

KQ started strong and could have scored early goals had Zainah Nandede and Margaret Kunihira carried their finishing boots to the wet arena.

Corporate grew in the game but Shakirah Mutiibwa gave their star Phiona Nabbumba no room to breathe and execute in midfield.

As the rain came down in the second half, every drop seemed to sink into the ground with KQ's belief. Favour Nambatya capitalized on miscommunication between KQ centre-backs Patricia Akiror and Lukia Namubiru to race through and score the opener after the restart.

Quickly Nanziri raced at the centre-backs to get a 65th minute equalizer that restored KQ's confidence back.

Ten minutes later, the striker was released by Nandede to race away and she was fouled in the box by Corporate goalkeeper Daphine Nyayenga for a penalty that Shamirah Nalugya converted for the winner.

The loss leaves champions She Corporate five points off pace after they opened their season with a 1-1 draw at Makerere University last week.

Doves, Rines in trouble

There was just as much to unpack elsewhere on Saturday starting in Masindi where Makerere continued to enhance their claim that they are in the topflight to compete with a 1-0 away win over Lady Doves.

Daphine Nalubowa was again on the mark with the all important goal that pushed Fred Ndawula's side to four points in two games.

Lady Doves, like Rines, who again lost 2-0 - this time to Uganda Christian University (UCU) Lady Cardinals at Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium in Wakiso - look like they will continue to battle that relegation monster as was the case last season.

Doves' defending has improved but without Fazila Ikwaput's goals, winning matches seems to be such a task for them.

Rines, who had captain Shakirah Nalule's penalty saved by Hadijah Nalongo also "lack the hunger to fight" for goals according to their new goalkeeper Joan Namusisi, who got nowhere near Jauhara Nabbagala and Ashait Naluggwa's goals for a UCU side that welcomed back their 2018/19 title winning captain Maureen Kinavodori from a year's sabbatical.

UMHS still leak

The two struggling sides are joined in this hapless streak by Asubo-Gafford, who have now conceded 10 goals in two games following their 5-3 home loss to Uganda Martyrs High School (UMHS) Lubaga at Kampala Quality Primary School, Kisaasi.

Gafford conceded thrice in the opening 15 minutes from an own goal plus efforts from Kevin Nakacwa and the electric Brenda Munyana.

The home side then stabilized and even pulled two back when Miriam Nakayiwa, connected with Moureen Nangonzi's back to back freekick deliveries, after the hour mark. UMHS's leaky ways spell deja vu for a side that scored most last season but fell out of the title race with two games to play because of their porous defence.

Fortunately Latifah Nakasi, returning from a shoulder injury, came off the bench to swing back momentum for UMHS with a brace before Irene Nakilyowa's 85th minute goal ensured Gafford left with a sense of what could have been.





She Corporate - Kampala Queens

SATURDAY

Lady Doves 0-1 Makerere University

Asubo-Gafford 3-5 UMHS Lubaga

Rines 0-2 UCU Lady Cardinals





TABLE

Kampala Queens 2 2 0 0 7 1 6

UMHS Lubaga 2 2 0 0 7 3 6

Makerere University 2 1 1 0 2 1 4

UCU Lady Cardinals 1 1 0 0 2 0 3

Olila High School 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

She Corporate 2 0 1 1 2 3 1

Kawempe Muslim 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Lady Doves 2 0 0 2 0 2 0

Rines SS 2 0 0 2 0 4 0

Asubo-Gafford 2 0 0 2 10 3 0