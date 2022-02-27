Nassuna itching to extend influence 

Hasifah Nassuna. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  Makhtum Muziransa

Depending on who you believe, Uganda Christian University (UCU) Lady Cardinals forward Hasifah Nassuna is five or seven goals away from a century of topflight league goals.
Those who believe it is five count the two goals she scored in the botched Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) in 2020 claiming the season “was just cancelled not written off and is still considered the first season of the FWSL.” However, the striker is not focused on the numbers as she believes the milestone will come sooner rather than later, anyway.

