Nassuna itching to extend influence 

Depending on who you believe, Uganda Christian University (UCU) Lady Cardinals forward Hasifah Nassuna is five or seven goals away from a century of topflight league goals.

Those who believe it is five count the two goals she scored in the botched Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) in 2020 claiming the season “was just cancelled not written off and is still considered the first season of the FWSL.” However, the striker is not focused on the numbers as she believes the milestone will come sooner rather than later, anyway.

“I do not know about the men’s history but I am sure looking forward to becoming one of the players that have managed a century of league goals in this country,” Nassuna said after her penalty in the 5-0 win over Lady Doves last Sunday.

Today, in the only FWSL encounter of the day after postponement of the other two games due to U-17 Women World Cup preps, focus for Nassuna and co. shifts to Fort Portal where they visit Tooro Queens with the sole aim of extending their perfect start to the league. “I am certain they do not know me well in Fort but by the time we leave, they’ll know me well,” Nassuna said.