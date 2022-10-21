Nassuna makes return to UCU

Kampala Queens midfielder Hasifah Nassuna said she "prefers not to speak," about Uganda Christian University (UCU) Lady Cardinals as the two sides prepare for an early top of the table clash in the Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) Mukono on Saturday.

For the previous five topflight seasons, Nassuna represented UCU; winning the Fufa Women Cup in her first season, the league in her second, watching the third swept by Covid-19, finishing second in the fourth and scoring her 100th league goal in the final season early this year.

Her legacy there, as is the case with her first side Kawempe Muslim, is well preserved and she will receive a warm welcome despite a complicated and protracted departure back to Kampala that had initially had her convince many that she would stay put only for her to make a 360 degrees turn after the new season had kicked off.

She is hardly blamed for it because after a tough last season, the biggest chance she could give herself to seal a fifth league title was to join the stars ensemble at KQ that has won all its four games thus far.

KQ have not been shy about their ambition to win the league and play at the Caf Women's Champions League. And that resonates well with Nassuna's dream plan to one day join the professional elite class abroad.

Surprisingly, UCU seem to have shaken off Nassuna's exit. They have dropped just two points from a possible 12 and if they can find consistency, they will be touted as the side to challenge KQ.

But the same was said of Uganda Martys High School (UMHS) a fortnight ago - only for the Lubaga-based side to visit KQ at Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU) Kabojja and get their ambitions rained on, literally, in a 4-1 defeat.

All season, it has looked like KQ opponents have been bringing knives to a gunfight but if there is a side desperate to prove that theirs knives are sharp enough, it is UCU.

FUFA WOMEN'S SUPER LEAGUE





SATURDAY

10AM

UMHS vs. Makerere University, Lubaga

Lady Doves vs. Asubo-Gafford, Masindi

11AM

UCU Lady Cardinals vs. Kampala Queens, Mukono

SUNDAY

Olila vs. She Corporate, Soroti - 4pm

Kawempe Muslim vs. Rines SS, Kawempe - 10am





TABLE STANDINGS

Kampala Queens 4 4 0 0 12 2 12

UCU Lady Cardinals 4 3 1 0 10 3 10

UMHS Lubaga 4 2 1 1 9 8 7

Lady Doves 4 2 0 2 7 2 6

Olila High School 4 2 0 2 3 7 6

Kawempe Muslim 4 1 2 1 7 4 5

Makerere University 4 1 2 1 3 3 5

Asubo-Gafford 4 1 0 3 4 14 3

She Corporate 4 0 2 2 5 7 2