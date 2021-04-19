NCS warn Fufa, rugby union over fans at league games

By George Katongole More by this Author

The National Council of Sports (NCS) has warned defiant sports bodies saying they risk being stopped from holding events for failing to adhere to the set standard operating procedures (SOPs) during their activities in line with the coronavirus pandemic.

Bernard Ogwel, the NCS general secretary, said Saturday they are disappointed with sports bodies, especially football and rugby, which have relaxed on the issue of allowing uncontrolled numbers of fans into the stadiums.

He said sport was returned with agreed procedures to allow limited numbers of fans but that the agreement has been repeatedly flouted.

“We want to ensure that sports does not lead to the transmission of Covid-19 but I am disappointed with football and rugby because I have continuously seen large numbers of fans during their league games,” Ogwel told Daily Monitor.

“As regulators, they have failed in their mandate and if they don’t put their houses in order, we’ll have no choice but to discontinue them.

“Football should take the leading role because if it is closed even the others will not survive,” Ogwel said.

The latest pressure from Ogwel comes after a new Covid-19 variant was reported in Uganda. According to scientists, a SARS-CoV-2 lineage A variant (A.23.1) with altered spike has emerged and is dominating the current Uganda epidemic with Kampala region the epicentre of viral transmission.

“If a new spike is noted, non-compliant sports will have to pay the price,” Ogwel said, adding that he has officially complained to Fufa twice without positive response.

Catch-22

But it is a catch-22 situation. Most clubs have no strong financial backing, so they depend on gate collections to survive.

Fufa spokesman Ahmed Hussein said they are dealing with a challenge of people who are thirsty for football.

“For cases where you see people violating the SOPs, the passion is just too high but we expect people to look at the buttered bread,” Hussein said.

Last month, sanctioned KCCA and Onduparaka for violating Article 10 of the Fufa Covid-19 regulations after they allowed their fans to enter matches without wearing masks.

“Our intention is not to punish people all the time, but sensitise them. As a sport, we must operate under government laws. In case of breach, that is when we step in,” Hussein added.

In a viral video recording filmed when Mbale Heroes eliminated Gaddafi from the Uganda Cup at Mbale Municipal Stadium, hundreds of fans joined MP Nandala Mafabi to celebrate the victory.

Most of them did not have masks.

Fufa appointed Dr James Sekajugo and Decolas Kiiza as focal persons. Under their roles, they are supposed to appoint medical personnel at every sanctioned league game while performing overall supervision with the security.

“The security has got to step in, too, in order to control the crowds. We appreciate our role as organisers but security forces are our partners who are always informed of football events by respective clubs,” Hussein said.

