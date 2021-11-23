Ndahiro eager to set defensive mark at URA

Seeking solidity. Ndahiro will hope URA can defend today. PHOTO/J. Batanudde

boss

By  Denis Bbosa

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • “ The good thing our next opponent, Tooro United, isn’t so high scoring. I think should get the right defensive patterns,” the left-back said.

Derrick Ndahiro’s August switch from SC Villa to URA brought optimism to the Tax Collectors. He had a modest outing in the club’s short-lived Caf Confederation Cup adventure but the real test awaited him in the league.

