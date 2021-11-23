Ndahiro eager to set defensive mark at URA

Derrick Ndahiro’s August switch from SC Villa to URA brought optimism to the Tax Collectors. He had a modest outing in the club’s short-lived Caf Confederation Cup adventure but the real test awaited him in the league.

Ndahiro is concerned to be part of a feeble URA defence that is yet to keep a clean sheet in the three StarTimes Uganda Premier League matches played this far.

“ The good thing our next opponent, Tooro United, isn’t so high scoring. I think should get the right defensive patterns,” the left-back said.

URA seek winning tonic against Tooro

“We need to get partnership for our centre-backs and think we shall overcome that goal-leaking problem soon.”

He was partly right. URA coach Sam Timbe started with the centre-back paring of Huud Mulikyi and Benjamin Nyakoojo in the 3-1 win over UPDF, turned to Mulikyi and Najib Fesali in the 3-2 loss to Arua Hill before resorting to Mulikyi and Paul Mbowa in the 2-2 draw with Bul.

“We’re going to be defensively solid against Tooro United and Vipers next if we can communicate well and remind ourselves that we can control the game and to limit set-pieces we give away,” Ndahiro added.

The Tax Collectors are 12th on the log with four points from three games.

Edward Golola’s Tooro United are wallowing in 14th slot with just one win in five matches.

Villa bank on Mutyaba

Buoyed by their overall game execution against Express on Saturday, Petros Koukouras will lead Villa against Bul this afternoon at Fufa Technical Centre-Njeru with renewed belief.

In forward Travis Mutyaba, the Jogoos have a star who could lift them from their dismal 13th place on the table.