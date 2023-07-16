Ndahiro relieves the pain of dashing beloved Villa's last day trophy hopes

When URA put a dagger into SC Villa's title hopes on the last day of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League, the tax collectors' left-back Derrick Ndahiro was one of those that felt it most.

See, Ndahiro is a boyhood Jogoos diehard and had just switched sides a season before when fate dictated he fights on the bread provider's side on D-Day.

Villa last lifted the trophy aloft in 2004 a few years after Ndahiro had forsaken his nappies and here he was on May 27 caught between his job royalty and profound love for the Blues in the last day StarTimes Uganda Premier League drama at Wankulukuku.

Najib Fesali's 60th minute header granted URA a 1-0 triumph over Villa at Wankulukuku on the same day Vipers whitewashed Busoga United 5-0 at Kitende to lift their sixth title.

As Sunday Monitor's Denis Bbosa writes, Ndahiro consoled himself by taking the moment as a learning curve and in this in depth interview reveals the highs and lows thus far in his budding career.

Who is Derrick Ndahiro for starters?

I was born to Rwandese parents Peace Mbabazi and Samuel Seromba on October 10, 2000.

I started my nursery at Modern Infant School then went to KCCA Primary before joining Kakungulu High School-Bombo.

From there, I joined Galaxy SS for my UCE before I completed my A-level education at Kasawo SSS.

My football journey started at Kick Soccer Academy, then headed to Rifo Namataba in the Fourth Division before joining SC Villa three years ago. Last season, I made the switch to URA. I'm blessed with four siblings.

Football leads a cast of my hobbies that include basketball, netball, listening to music and volleyball. My best dish is rice, matooke, ground nuts and meat.

In my free time, I enjoy visiting old friends while my football role model is Marcelo (former Brazil and Real Madrid marauding left-back).

Take us through that mixed feeling of aiding URA to inflict pain on your beloved Villa on the last day?

It was tough. But with the game coming on the last day, we (URA) had no option but to finish the league on a high (URA finished fifth with 42 points from 28 matches while Villa were third on 52 points).

Truth be told, my best moment in football so far is the day when I joined SC Villa and donned that blue jersey yet my worst moment came when we were on the brink of being relegated (two seasons ago).

And then you broke many Jogoos' hearts when you moved to URA where you're yet to succeed.

I had to make that move. My first season at URA didn’t go well for me personally though the team performed very well (URA finished third in the 2021-2022 season).

In my second season, the team didn't start well and we finished off the first round in 11th position. The management made some key changes and I think they played a big role and we finished fifth on the table.

I can understand your awkward position in the Villa-URA title decider but what heightened the mood in the URA camp before that particular game as observed on social media?



As players, we also had our varying targets in that game. Then again, the coaches and administrators wanted us to finish the league on a high because we had started poorly. Nothing more.

So do you genuinely believe that with necessary transfers URA can win their fifth league title next season?

Absolutely yes. I think we can win the league because we have very good players and some came in mid season but they played a vital role for us to finish on a high note.

Do you agree with the notion that your career takes three steps forward and four backwards?

No way. When I observe my football journey thus far critically, I think and firmly believe that I'm making steady progress. I started out with many friends that were more talented than me but looking at where I'm now I feel content.

When starting out as a left back and sometimes centre-back,what did you aspire to be?

Actually, I wasn’t playing in the left-back role when I started. I was playing upfront as a forward and then one day my academy coach told me to try out left-back because we lacked on that day. As they say, the rest is history and I'm now bent on becoming one of the best in that position.

To answer your question properly, I didn't really aspire to be anything but it’s God’s will because I fancied being a forward.

On a lighter note, are you now a fully independent man with your own family?

I would say that right now I'm partially independent and soon I will be having a family of my own, God willing.

You must be an enterprising person with many facets people don't know.

I think I'm the same Ndahiro that many know. There's basically nothing new that people should know. Maybe telling them that I'm a farmer if not in football boots with a farm in Gayaza.

As an insider, how much did skipper and playmaker Shafik Kagimu's acrimonious departure from URA in February hurt the club?



For starters Kagimu (joined Kenyan Giants Gor Mahia after seven years at URA and just helped them with the league trophy) was an excellent player for URA.

I think the changes made in the team to have a number ten hampered his rhythm and influence on the club.

As players we also set our goals for the second round while the coaches also brought changes into our camp which can’t be mentioned here.

Switching to the national team, what expounds your relatively commendable output at the Chan tournament in January?

At the Chan tournament, coaches (led by Micho Sredojevic) just trusted me and I also believed in myself so I just played my game (without any duress).

And then you missed out on the final squad to face Algeria in Cameroon (Uganda Cranes lost 2-1) in June.

I think all the left-backs (Leganes left-back Aziz Kayondo started while Vipers' Issa Mubiru waited on the bench) we have at the national team at the moment are good. I believe it will depend on my consistency, determination, hard work and of course luck for me to break into that senior national team and own up that starting berth (Cranes play Niger in the Group F Afcon qualifying tie in September).

Are there any regrets of turning down Rwanda national team to feature for Cranes with such stiff competition?

Not really, I'm very ready for the challenge. Rwanda (his parents country of origin) wanted to summon me just like Kato Nemeyimana (youthful defender formerly at KCCA and Buddo SS) but I should plainly tell you that it takes so many things to play for them.

Who are those unforgettable people that have inspired and nurtured you to this stage?

First it has to be the best coach I have ever met Joshua Allans Lugya who honed most of my skills.

Then meeting coach Nestroy Kizito (former Uganda Cranes and SC Villa left-back who played professional football in Serbia) was a game changer.

He told me that I was a good player and gave me 15 rules of a good defender which I took time and read. These rules have improved me as a left-winger, left-back and at times centre-back.

Then again, growing up at the Police pitch in Kamwokya a great deal because I met many people that have left a mark in Ugandan football. All said, Savio Kabugo's (former Uganda Cranes, KCCA, SCVU, Proline and URA defender) generous act of donating me football boots in my initial stages will forever remain engraved on my heart.

Ndahiro at a glance

Full name: Derrick Ndahiro

Born: October 10, 2000

Nationality: Ugandan born to Rwandese parents

Parents: Peace Mbabazi and Samuel Seromba

Education: Modern Infant School, KCCA Primary, Kakungulu High School-Bombo, Galaxy SS and Kasawo SSS

Football career: Kick Soccer Academy, Rifo Namataba, SC Villa, URA and Uganda Cranes



Hobbies: Football, basketball, netball, listening to music and volleyball

Best dish: rice, matooke, ground nuts and meat