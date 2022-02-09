Ndejje, Bugema on song as woodball circuit returns

Bugema University captain Jona Najjuma poses with the women’s trophy. Photo / George Katongole

By  George Katongole

What you need to know:

  • Debuts. The first woodball activity this year welcomed 16 teams with Mpigi’s Guards of Management in Sports and Edutainment Champions and Karamoja Games making debuts.

Dry conditions and a spurt of confidence served defending champions Ndejje University well as they grabbed the men’s top honours in the first round of the Corporate Woodball Circuit at Makerere University Graveyard grounds on Sunday.

