Ndejje, Bugema on song as woodball circuit returns

Dry conditions and a spurt of confidence served defending champions Ndejje University well as they grabbed the men’s top honours in the first round of the Corporate Woodball Circuit at Makerere University Graveyard grounds on Sunday.

The pair of Absalom Rwaganika and Michael Makoha managed 97 and 103 strokes, respectively in the senior category to finish 1-2. Bank of Uganda’s William Osire took third with 104 strokes.

Rwaganika says the weather was fantastic for a good performance. Timothy Mugarura’s partnership with Makoha returned 49 strokes in the doubles category to add Ndejje team advantage as Bank of Uganda and Kisubi Corporates took the other podium places.

A team can field up to nine players but only four earn points for the team.

Bugema University were blemish free in the women’s category as they collected one point better to edge Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) with 249 strokes.

Uneb have been consistent since last year but Flavia Nandugwa’s 55 strokes in the corporate category caught the eye as they accumulated 249 strokes. Excellent performances from Betty Alela counted positively to the tally.

While defending champions Bugema reached late for the event, they put up a spirited performance with their captain Joan Najjuma hailing the massive achievement.

“Today was really a good day for us. We came in fresh and we played with confidence,” Najjuma, who managed 57 strokes in her category, said as she celebrated with the overall trophy.

Memorable debut

The first woodball activity this year welcomed 16 teams with Mpigi’s Guards of Management in Sports and Edutainment Champions (GMSEC) and Karamoja Games making debuts.

The Karamoja Games is an initiative put in place to bring unity to the Karamoja sub-region through sports. The Games address education, talent search and unity for youths in and out of school. The players participate in athletics, football, netball, woodball and volleyball during two-day gala events.

This year’s games will be held at Nakapiripirit Primary School on April 29-30. The team was represented by Patrick Abura, who took bronze with Jacky Ayo in the mixed doubles with 57 strokes, four behind second-placed Aziz Masimbi and Milly Nansereko of Buganda Land Board. The pair of Aisha Kagere and Nehemiah Mitala were winners with 51 strokes.

Action returns on Sunday with the first Beach Circuit at Bunjakko Beach in Mpigi District.