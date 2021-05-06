Ndejje lures 'rich tenants' URA into Stadium upgrade

By Denis Bbosa More by this Author

Ndejje University vice chancellor Prof Eriabu Lugujjo minced no words when he got a chance to meet URA Commissioner General John Musinguzi Rujoki yesterday at the institution campus.

"We want to upgrade our stadium so that it joins the likes of St Mary's Stadium- Kitende. We aim at relegating Namboole Stadium to third. We are now joint partners and you can support the drive," he boldly stated.

Rujoki was at the Arena of Visions Stadium to check on his title-gunning league leaders that hire the facility for home games.

Though Lugujjo got no straightforward answer, the bond between the two institutions seems to have grown in leaps and bounds overtime.

"I want to thank Ndejje University for giving us such a beautiful home. Our victory has everything to do with the pitch and fans," Rujoki revealed.

He was meeting the players for the first time since the league started and showed his amusement and satisfaction that they are determined to deliver silverware.

"I last met you towards the start of the league but am happy you are on top of the league. I will come and watch some of the remaining nine matches but just know I'm praying for you.

"You have set the bar high. We feel highly motivated in tax revenues by your performance," Rujoki told the extremely excited playing staff amidst a drizzle.

The players and coaches each received gift hampers for the impressive first round and the fact that they lead the StarTimes Uganda Premier League table by one point.

Micah Gaalya, who replaced Joseph Kizza as URA chairman in February, called for more support as they approach the last mile. URA tactician Sam Ssimbwa said the team is now doubly motivated to win their first league title since 2011.

"It was my first time to meet the CG (Rujooki) and like the players we know we can't let him down and the club after such an investment," Ssimbwa said. The tax collectors are in action again tomorrow against Onduparaka at Ndejje days after being ejected from the Uganda Cup round of 16 by Express.







