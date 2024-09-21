Ndejje, Makerere make bright UFL starts

Ndejje University joined Makerere University at the top of group B following a 1-0 win over Kumi University in Pepsi University Football League action played in Kumi on Saturday afternoon.

Clement Ebasu got the all-important goal in the 37th minute heading in a corner from the right to silence the home crowd in Kumi.

The result helped Ndejje who failed to get out of the group stages last season, go level on three points with Makerere University at the top of Group B.

This is after Makerere also registered a narrow 1-0 win over Victoria University on Thursday. Victoria and Kumi remain pointless and will be aiming to record their first points in the second round of fixtures.

On Friday, there was also another away victory as IUIU rallied from a goal down to sink 10-man hosts Busitema with two late goals

Derrick Waduuma gave Busitema a 32nd minute lead that they held onto before IUIU’s late show that saw Dennis Onongo get the equalizer eight minutes from time.

There was still time for a winner with Ismael Tamubula getting the decisive goal in the 85th minute for the Haruna Kebba-coached side.

Group D enters the fray on Sunday with an encounter between Gulu University and Bugema University in Gulu.

Pepsi University Football League

Results

Kumi 0-1 Ndejje

Busitema 1-2 IUIU

Makerere 1-0 Victoria