Ndugwa wishes Vipers' goal taps finally open against former paymasters Wakiso

Vipers striker Karim Ndugwa is hoping one goal is all the club currently needs to kickstart a goal scoring spree after a worrisome four-match goal drought.

Plucked from direct Startimes Uganda Premier League rivals Bul in January, Ndugwa was supposed to hit the ground running and fortify the Vipers attack as they challenge on three fronts - league, Uganda Cup and Caf Champions League.

However, Ndugwa, cap-tied on the continent, is yet to find the back of the net in the Venoms' red and black kit, and still has a four-way competition for a starting berth to contend with.

"We are still learning from each other and have not formed striking partnerships because we have not had many matches together. Once we get to play as a unit, goals will flow in and Vipers will be up and running," Ndugwa, who netted six goals for Bul in the first round, revealed.

The five-time league winners have not scored a goal in open play against Bujumbura FC (Uganda Cup), Raja Casablanca (Caf), Jinja North (Uganda Cup) and Horoya (Caf) as Brazilian-Spanish coach Beto Bianchi keeps on altering his forwards - Milton Karisa, Yunus Sentamu, Desire Tety and Ndugwa.

"Against Jinja North, I started with Karisa and Sentamu and you could see we were starting to form an impressive attacking trident. Truth is the coach is still working out the magic to see us score yet the competition for places is also high," he told Daily Monitor.

Third placed Vipers host John Luyinda's Wakiso Giants that are fourth and a point less at the St Mary's Stadium-Kitende on Tuesday.

Ray of hope

Bianchi is optimistic the misfortunes are about to come to grand halt.

“I felt we played with much more intensity and speed (against Guinea side Horoya on Saturday) . We created more chances than we did in the earlier game. I know it is a shame we did not score again, but the goals will arrive for sure,” he pledged.

The reigning league kings have raked 27 points from 14 matches and go into this match with a two-fold mission - cut the five point gap on leaders KCCA and also employ it as a dress rehearsal for the determinant Champions League home clash with Simba (Tanzania) on Saturday.

The Purple Sharks, that held Vipers to a 1-all draw in the first round in Wakiso, will miss U-20 stars Apollo Kakogwe, Ronald Madoi and Titus Ssematimba but can still count on skipper Hassan Ssenyonjo, Tom Masiko and Norman Ogik to stun the hosts.

Taking the Bu-l by its horns

Bul's daring league title hunt will see Alex Isabirye's charges descend on Bombo Barracks to face 13th placed UPDF.

The Stanbic Uganda Cup winners are second on the table with 28 points from 15 matches and can go within a point of KCCA with victory on the road.

Their ascendancy to the Uganda Cup round of 16 at the expense of SC Villa on Friday, stoked talk of a possible double and the jury on that reality is still out there.

Isabirye will most likely stick to the attacking quartet of Hillary Onek, Reagan Kalyowa, Innocent Rwothomio and Samuel Sekamatte while brahim Kazindula, Pascal Ngobi and Ibrahim Mugulusi are shoo-in to man the midfield.