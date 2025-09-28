Nec Caf tale ends in tactical tears

The writing was on the wall. Even before kickoff at Nairobi’s Nyayo Stadium on Saturday, there were ominous signs that Nec's fairytale in the Caf Confederation Cup was heading for an early ending.

While fans held out hope for a spirited fight from Hussein Mbalangu’s charges, what unfolded was a flat performance punctuated by tactical frailties and missed chances - a combination that saw the Ugandan debutants crash out on the away goals rule after a 1-1 draw (3-3 aggregate) with Kenya’s Nairobi United.

Nec's shortcomings were evident from the outset. Despite ringing seven changes from the side that had drawn 2-2 at home a week earlier — bringing in Hannington Ssebwalunyo in goal, with Ibrahim Kiyemba, Mustafa Kizza, Joseph Dhata, Shamir Kimwero, Titus Ssematimba, and Ronald Innocent all starting — Mbalangu’s reshuffled team showed little sign of growth or adaptation.

If anything, they looked just as vulnerable, particularly in midfield transitions and defensive awareness.



The game started brightly for the visitors. In the 26th minute, Charles Waibi capitalised on poor defensive communication from Nairobi United to poke home a scrappy goal following a Geriga Atendele long throw.

It was a glimmer of hope, a moment that should have spurred Nec into defensive focus and tactical discipline. Instead, the same issues from the first leg re-emerged.

Their inability to manage the game from a winning position came back to haunt them. With the tie finely poised, Nairobi United found an equaliser in the 65th minute — Duncan Omalla calmly slotting past Ssebwalunyo after being neatly set up by winger Ovella Ochieng.

It was a goal that had been brewing, as Nec retreated into a shell and allowed the hosts to dictate play in key midfield areas.

Unlucky



“We didn’t achieve what we came to get, although we used our game plan — to attack,” Mbalangu said post-match. “We got chances but converted only one goal. We dominated the game, but luck was not on our side. Nairobi used one chance to score. We have learned many things, and now we are going to compete in the league.”



But even the coach’s own words betrayed a growing sense of desperation. For all their dominance in phases, Nec lacked a killer instinct, a coherent defensive plan, and the mental fortitude to protect leads.

More damningly, Mbalangu's tactical setup left glaring gaps — particularly down the flanks and in central midfield — areas where Nairobi United regularly exploited space.



Beyond Mbalangu's miscalculations, the club's supposed star players like Atendele, Kiyemba, Dhata, Kimwero, Kizza, Mathew Odongo and Paul Mucureezi also fell short, while Muzamir Mutyaba remained rooted to the bench.



The elimination now casts a long shadow over Mbalangu’s future. Nec’s continental dream has evaporated at the first hurdle, and back home, the pressure is mounting.

With management yet to confirm if the club will participate in the proposed new league format — which they, alongside SC Villa and Vipers, have so far resisted — Mbalangu’s position is increasingly under scrutiny.

Caf Confederation Cup

Results

Nairobi United 1(2)-1(2) Nec