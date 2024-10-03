Nec eye summit, Kitara seek reboot

Nec coach Hussein Mbalangu is ready to take the bull by its horns whilst proving doubting Thomases that Nec can be champions in the making.

Of course he has be there and done that and against seven-times StarTimes Uganda Premier League kings Express on Thursday, Mbalangu is itching to add another causality on the list that has Vipers, Kitara and UPDF.

The stakes can't be higher Mbalangu's Nec aim to reclaim their place at the top of the table currently occupied by KCCA with 10 points from four matches.

After a flawless start in their first three matches, they now face a seemingly weakened Express side that has endured a disjointed and dispirited start to the season.

This outrightly casts doubt on Baker Mbowa's charges' ability to pose a serious challenge given that have struggled to find their rhythm as they sit eighth in the table with four points.

" Last season we lacked consistency as we finished fifth and lost the Uganda Cup final. My boys are hungry and determined to get maximum points against Express at all costs, " Mbalangu revealed.

With the top two clubs sharing not just a stadium (Lugogo) but also a fierce rivalry for bragging rights, Mbalangu knows there is no room for error in the battle for pride in the heart of the capital.

He will hope his match winners Muzamir Mutyaba, Rashid Okocha, Enoch Ssebagala and Cromwell Rwothomio fire on all cylinders.

Cops attack Royals

All is not well in the Kitara camp as the social media talk has not been meant with actual results as the Royals are desperate to find the consistency that has eluded them since the campaign began.

After a mixed start to the season, Brian Ssenyondo's side faces a stern test as they host a fearless Police side that is yet to lose in three matches.

Known for their resilience and unrelenting approach, the visitors have little regard for reputations and could very well spoil the hosts' hopes of securing a maiden victory at their newly established Royal Park Butema stadium.

With both sides determined to make a statement, the pressure is mounting on the home side to deliver in front of their fans.

" We can achieve points off Kitara just like we did against Bul and don't be shocked if we beat them at their backyard, " Police boss Simon Mugerwa revealed.

All eyes will be on beleaguered Ssenyondo, who was brutally tactically exposed in their last away outing against KCCA and has only registered three points this campaign.

Now, under immense pressure from the fans, he must quickly steer the club back on track to keep pace with the leading pack.

With a squad bolstered by an avalanche of big-name signings in the transfer window, the coach faces the added challenge of crafting a suitable playing style that can unlock the potential of his two star strikers - Denis Omedi and Jude Ssemugabi - and deliver goals with consistency.

The stakes are high, and failure to do so could see the fans’ patience wear thin.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Thursday fixtures

Kitara vs. Police, 4pm

Express vs. Nec, 7pm