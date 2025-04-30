Nec face hostile Kakyeka test in title chase

Nec, perched second with 54 points from 25 matches, must come out firing on all cylinders on Wednesday when they face a tricky away tie against Mbarara City at the notoriously hostile Kakyeka Stadium.

With just five games left in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League, Hussein Mbalangu’s charges know there is no margin for error if they are to keep pace with table-topping Vipers, who hosted UPDF last night in Kitende.

Their opponents, the Ankole Lions, are currently 13th with 23 points and still dicing with relegation.

But under the watchful eye of tactician Livingstone Mbabazi, Mbarara City have built a reputation as a tough nut to crack at home - where they transform into a completely different beast.

Mbalangu will hope his side replicates the ruthless edge they showed in their recent 2-0 triumph over Mbale Heroes, where James Jarieko and Cromwell Rwothomio delivered the goods at Lugogo.

Adding a layer of intrigue is the return of familiar faces - Mbalangu himself, alongside nine-goal forward Paul Mucureezi and midfield enforcer Ibrahim Thembo - who will be squaring off against their former club.

In a clash laced with emotion and high stakes, Nec simply cannot afford to take the foot off the pedal when everything is on the line.

Kitara, Vipers triple date

Meanwhile, at the Royals Park in Butema, Kitara head coach Wasswa Bbosa will be out to bolster his team’s 37-point haul in fifth place when they host a struggling Wakiso Giants side that has been on a downward spiral.

But while three points today remain a key target, Bbosa's eyes are firmly fixed on the looming Stanbic Uganda Cup semifinal showdown against Vipers - a clash he is openly vowed to give his all to win.

With a potential league title decider also set for May 17 in Butema against the same Vipers side, Bbosa is plotting to derail the Venoms' ambitions of a league and cup double.

“I promise my people of Kitara that we shall play the finals. Vipers is a very good team, but equally, Kitara is a very good team,” Bbosa declared with defiance, signalling his intent to make it to the final set to be staged at the newly established Kadiba Stadium in Mengo.

KCCA's title hopes

In the other semifinal, KCCA - ten-time Uganda Cup winners - face off against surprise package Kataka. On paper, it appears a one-sided tie, but Kataka head coach Godfrey Awachango, who has already knocked out three-time winners URA and Police, is confident his side can continue their dream run.

“Playing KCCA away first will give us the advantage to go and seal it at our home ground in Mbale. We are ready,” Awachango stated.

KCCA’s interim coach Jackson Magera, though wary, is backing his squad’s experience to navigate the tie.

“We have faced similar opposition and challenges. As KCCA, we are ready to play the semi-finals and advance to the finals. I do not underrate our opponents Kataka, having eliminated URA and Police, two UPL teams,” Magera noted.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Wednesday

Kitara vs. Wakiso Giants, 4pm

Soltilo Bright Stars vs. Express, 4pm

Mbarara City vs. Nec, 4pm

Mbale Heroes vs. Maroons, 4pm

URA vs. SC Villa, 7pm

51st Stanbic Uganda Cup semi-finals



May 3: Vipers vs. Kitara, Kitende



May 4: KCCA vs. Kataka, Lugogo

Second leg:

May 17: Kitara vs. Vipers, Butema

May 18: Kataka vs. KCCA, Mbale

Final: Kadiba Stadium-Mengo



