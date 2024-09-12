Nec gear up to shake elite again

Against all odds, then new StarTimes Uganda Premier League entrants Nec left an indelible mark, defying expectations to clinch an impressive sixth-place finish and a runner-up spot in the Stanbic Uganda Cup.

Now, with that momentum fueling their ambition, Hussein Mbalangu's charges are ready to stamp their authority on the title chase, armed with a squad brimming with enviable experience and a ruthless, take-no-prisoners approach that’s set to rattle the established order.

Among their latest acquisitions are seasoned players with league titles under their belts from other top-flight clubs.

Battle-tested players like Muzamir Mutyaba (two league trophies with KCCA and one with Express) and Paul Mucureezi (two league trophies with KCCA and two with Vipers) bring not only skill but also a winning mentality that is set to ignite the dressing room.

Their presence is expected to spur the squad into an all-out pursuit of the title, injecting the kind of experience and leadership that could be the missing piece in their quest for glory.

Apart from the aforementioned duo, Nec have recruited Hannington Ssebwalunyo, Amir Kakomo, Patrick Bayiga, Jacob Okao, Isma Kawawulo, Emmanuel Ajo and Dickson Niwamanya.

"We will be ashamed if we don't put up top notch performances because the club bosses demanded to bring about change.

"Last season, Nec endured a scoring problem but my arrival with Ajo and Nuwamanya will address that and of course that will require hard work from us," Mucureezi, who joined from Kitara, revealed.

Scrutiny

Mbalangu, a poker-faced former league-winning striker with the current champions SC Villa and a former national team hitman, finds himself under immense pressure to deliver.

Having narrowly escaped the sack last season by the skin of his teeth, the former SC Villa, Mbarara City, The Saints and Arua Hill coach is now tasked with performing miracles.

The club’s hierarchy expects nothing short of silverware, and with experienced talent now at his disposal, he must channel his gritty, relentless fighting spirit to craft a trophy-winning campaign.

Should he fail, the threat of an axe looms dangerously over his head, as his bosses have made it clear that anything less than success will not be tolerated.

Odoch in the mix

So determined is Nec, nearly impregnable on home turf, that they went a step further by recruiting the coach’s former playing colleague James Odoch as his deputy.

This tactical move strengthens the technical bench, especially after the side faltered at critical moments last season.

Together, this duo of former teammates is tasked with turning the club into an unstoppable force, ready to battle for dominance in every game, with an unyielding fortress mentality.

In last month's pre-season Fufa Super Eight tournament, a precursor to the league season, Nec’s performance was nothing short of dismal.

Finishing a disappointing sixth out of eight teams, they leaked goals with alarming ease, struggled to find the back of the net, and appeared woefully unprepared.

These glaring weaknesses have raised serious concerns, and the coach must address them with urgency.

With the league opener looming on Sunday against the formidable six-time champions Vipers at Lugogo, who will be baying for their blood, the pressure is on to turn things around quickly or risk a bruising start to their title quest.

To address their defensive frailties from last season, Nec bolstered its backline with the acquisition of two solid and ambitious defenders - Patrick Bayiga and Jacob Okao - who forged a formidable partnership at Maroons last season.

Their arrival is seen as a crucial step towards shoring up a defense that often wobbled under pressure.

However, concerns remain about their fitness levels and whether they can swiftly dislodge the existing center-back pairing of Ibrahim Kiyemba and Kevin Bani, which played a pivotal role in the club’s unlikely sixth-place finish.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Nec first five fixtures

Sunday: Nec vs. Vipers

Sept. 19: Kitara vs. Nec

Sept. 24: Nec vs. UPDF

October 3: Express vs. Nec

October 19: Nec vs. Maroons

Nec at a glance

Full name: National Enterprises Corporation (Nec)

Founded: 2017

Chairman: Brian Muhanda

Captain: Marvin Kavuma

Coach: Hussein Mbalangu

Last season: Sixth

Players in: Paul Mucureezi, Muzamir Mutyaba, Hannington Ssebwalunyo, Amir Kakomo, Patrick Bayiga, Jacob Okao, Isma Kawawulo, Emmanuel Ajo and Dickson Niwamanya