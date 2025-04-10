Nec grind out Kitara win to keep leaders in sight

Nec ensured next week's clash with leaders Vipers will still be a significant fixture in the title fight after grinding out a 2-1 win against Kitara at the Phillip Omondi Stadium in Lugogo on Thursday evening.

The result lifted Nec to 41 points, one behind leaders Vipers who play Express on Friday as Kitara remained fifth on 35 points.

On the basis of Nec's game at Lugogo, it will take some effort to be ruled out of contention.

They achieved the result after playing the larger part of the second half down to 10 men after the send off midfielder Enock Ssebagala on 52 minutes.

By then, the game was level at 1-1 after Muzamir Mutyaba immediately cancelled out Kabon Livin's ninth minute opener in a frantic first half.

Both teams then traded blows in a game that could have gone either way before captain Marvin Kavuma's late intervention.