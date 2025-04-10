Nec must halt red-hot Kitara to catch Vipers

With just one game left before their decisive showdown with Vipers at St. Mary’s Stadium Kitende on April 17, Nec face a must-win clash today against a red-hot Kitara side at MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo.

Hussein Mbalangu’s men, sitting second with 48 points from 22 matches, must slash the four-point gap between them and the StarTimes Uganda Premier League leaders - or risk losing ground in the title race.

Nec have turned Omondi into a fortress this season, but they will need every ounce of that home edge against Wasswa Bbosa’s resurgent Kitara, who thrashed KCCA 4-0 in Hoima and sit fifth with 35 points.

There is added spice too - Kitara are gunning for revenge after a 2-1 home loss to Nec in September.

But while Nec have dazzled, they have also stuttered - dropping points to unfancied sides like UPDF and Wakiso Giants.

With eight matches left, and Vipers visiting Express tomorrow, this is no time for missteps. If the Soldiers’ dream of a maiden league crown, every battle -especially Thursday’s - must be won.

No room for error

In this crucial encounter, Nec will be buoyed by the expected return of key players - South Sudan left winger Rashid Okocha, dependable center-back Jacob Okao, and midfield shield Shamir Kimwero - timely reinforcements as they brace for Kitara’s attacking firepower.

The visitors arrive with a frontline in fine form, led by 10-goal forward Jude Ssemugabi, a rejuvenated Patrick Kaddu - architect of the recent KCCA demolition - plus the dangerous Living Kabon and reinvented playmaker Titus Ssemakula.

“We are not giving up in the title race and we will fight up to the end,” vowed Mbalangu, whose team knows that anything less than three points could dent their title ambitions.

Elsewhere, eighth-placed SC Villa (30 points) must shake off the hangover of their recent slump - beating Vipers only to be brought back down to earth by Bul - as they host bottom-placed Mbale Heroes (10 points) at Wankulukuku Stadium.

Morley Byekwaso’s Jogoos will again look to the spark of playmaker Patrick Kakande to deliver the goods and avenge the shock defeat they suffered in Mbale earlier this season.

Meanwhile, at Kavumba Stadium, 13th-placed Police (23 points) begin a new chapter under coach Matia Lule, facing a stern test against Livingstone Mbabazi’s Mbarara City, who are also on 23 points but sit 12th by virtue of goal difference.

With the specter of relegation looming, this dicey clash could prove a six-pointer in the survival dogfight.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Thursday

Police vs. Mbarara City, 4pm

SC Villa vs. Mbale Heroes, 4pm

Nec vs. Kitara, 7pm