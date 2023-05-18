Nec or Police fight to join duo in UPL

Since the start of his tenure at the beginning of the year, coach Sam Ssimbwa has been buoyant about his Kitara side earning promotion to the StarTimes Uganda Premier League as he emphasised his stature in the local football circles.

The coach's first assignment is done after Kitara sailed to 58 points to grab one of the three available slots for promotion in the Fufa Big League with a game to spare.

But as it seems, Ssimbwa’s appetite for recognition can only be quenched if Kitara gets the basics right and picks maximum points against Kaaro Karungi on Thursday in Hoima.

"Before we came here, our target was to take the team to the topflight," Ssimbwa said ahead of today's game.

"We've achieved that and now my focus is to win the championship which we have prepared very well for our last home game," he added.

Mbarara City, 57 points, will be watching the events at Kigaaya closely as they wait patiently to pounce at any opportunity in their home fixture against already relegated Northern Gateway.

As they do that, they'll throw their support behind veteran striker Henry Kitengenyi who has a battle of his own to challenge Booma's Denis Omedi for the golden boot.

Kitegenyi has scored 20 goals so far and is trailing Omedi by two.

Elsewhere, Nec and Police will cross their prayers as they chase for the third and final berth for promotion.

Nec occupy the third place with 54 points, one ahead of the Cops going into the final hours of the league. The newcomers have no option than to beat Kataka in Mbale.

Police must handle Jinja North United at Kavumba and add a small prayer on top; however, they have not given up just yet.

"I have said this all season that this (battle for promotion) has some more twists and will be decided in the final moments," Police coach Angello Lonyesi remains confident of their chances.

Soroti City, Northern Gateway, Adjumani Town Council and Luweero United will bid farewell to drop to the third tier - the regional league.

StarTimes Fufa Big League

Thursday fixtures - 4pm

Kitara vs. Kaaro Karungi, Hoima



Luweero United vs. Adjumani TC, Luweero

Kyetume vs. Soroti City, Nakisunga

Mbarara City vs. Northern Gateway, Kakyeka

Ndejje University vs. Booma, Ndejje

Police vs. Jinja North United, Kavumba

Calvary vs. Lugazi, Yumbe