Nec,Police pile pressure on faltering Kitara

Nec and Police grabbed important victories at home on Thursday to ramp up their battle for promotion in the Startimes Fufa Big League in a rare night that saw goals flood.

Nec needed more goals to fill their gap in goal difference and could've scored more but managed a 3-1 result.

Tonny Kiberu set the tempo with a calm finish after only seven minutes off a Julius Walugembe assist but Jonathan Ssewakambo missed two clear chances to contribute to the goal deficit.

Walugembe found one of his own shortly after the breather from the spot following a handball but Ian Amanya pulled one back for the visitors in the 62nd minute with a beautiful finish. Geofrey Serunkuma struck his second goal of the season to ease the pressure on Nec with seconds to go.

The win took them to 44 points, same as Mbarara City in second place but trail on goals, a matter Sserunkuma feels they must address.

"It wasn't an easy game but we managed to nick it but we need to work harder and get goals to address the goal difference as we head into the final lap," Sserunkuma, the former Uganda Premier League top scorer and most valuable player said.

Table leaders Kitara and Mbarara City were pegged to a 2-2 draw and 2-0 loss away to Ndejje University and Kyetume respectively. Kitara move to 47 points, three more than the Ankole Lions and Nec as Police remain fourth but cut the gap to four.

The Cops thumped Luweero United 5-2 in another thriller at Kavumba Recreational Grounds that saw seven different scorers.

Denis Kalanzi, Daniel Jakony ,Herman Wasswa, Emmanuel Mugume and Jackson Semugabi scored for Police.

Lugazi also stepped up their fight for survival with the biggest win of the day walloping Northern Gateway 7-1.

The matchday will conclude with record-breaker Denis Omedi leading Booma to the east against Jinja North United.

StarTimes Fufa Big League

Results

Nec 3-1 Kaaro Karungi

Kyetume 2-0 Mbarara City

Ndejje University 2-2 Kitara

Police 5-2 Luweero United

Calvary 2-1 Soroti City

Kataka 4-1 Adjumani TC

Lugazi 7-1 Northern Gateway

Friday’s fixtures – 4pm

Jinja North United vs. Booma, Bugembe (Live on Fufa TV)