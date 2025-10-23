Nec start life without Mbalangu

When the writing was on the wall, even the most optimistic at Bugolobi knew the marriage between Nec and coach Hussein Mbalangu was heading for a messy divorce.

The tension had been simmering, the results underwhelming, and the spark gone. On Monday, the axe finally fell.

Nec confirmed via their official channels that Mbalangu had been handed a two-month suspension over professional and ethical misconduct.

The terse club statement read: “Head Coach Hussein Mbalangu has been suspended due to professional and ethical misconduct, effective immediately.”

Many hats

The flashpoint came when Mbalangu was spotted moonlighting with Ssaza side Ssingo, who recently failed to reach the Masaza Cup final, instead of plotting Nec’s next move in the league.

To the club hierarchy, this was a red card offence - a betrayal of focus and fidelity. In his place steps his deputy James Odoch, a man now thrust into the spotlight.

For Odoch who once handled Express, this is more than just a caretaker role; it’s a baptism of fire and a chance to show he can hold the fort - or even claim it.

Mbalangu’s fall from grace has been a long time coming. After two years in the top flight, the club’s romance with their first-ever Premier League coach has run its course.

Their early continental exit at the hands of Kenyan minnows Nairobi City Stars in the Caf Confederation Cup left bruises that haven’t healed.

The league start didn’t help either - a 1-1 draw with URA and a 2-2 collapse against Matia Lule’s Police, where they threw away a two-goal cushion, painted a picture of a side in need of fresh ideas.

With just two points from two games, Nec sit mid-table and must now use the coming weeks to decide whether they belong at the table of men or are content to make up the numbers.

The next run of fixtures will reveal whether they are genuine title contenders or pretenders still learning the ropes.

Mbalangu’s suspension rules him out of key fixtures against Entebbe UPPC (Oct 25), Mbarara City (Nov 1), Bul (Nov 8), Villa (Nov 21), Calvary (Nov 28), Maroons (Nov 29), Vipers (Dec 6), and KCCA (Dec 12) — a crucial stretch that could shape Nec’s entire campaign.

Should Odoch guide them through unscathed, the handwriting will be bold and clear: the club can move on without their old gaffer.

Saturday’s showdown at Bugonga Fisheries Ground against Abdallah Mubiru’s Entebbe UPPC is the perfect stage to begin that new chapter.

The newcomers have been no pushovers — recovering from an opening-day defeat to Buhimba United Saints to beat Lugazi and hold record champions SC Villa.

They come brimming with confidence and fighting spirit.

For Nec, this is a make-or-break moment - time to roll up their sleeves, silence the doubters, and show that they are not just passengers in the Premier League convoy.

If Odoch’s men can steady the ship and start winning, the club may soon realize they can live without Mbalangu and still chase the diadem that eluded them last season.

One thing’s certain: the ball is now at Odoch’s feet, and the next whistle may define Nec’s future.

