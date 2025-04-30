Nec tighten noose around Mbarara to keep race alive, Mbale relegated

A dramatic match-day 26 in the Startimes Uganda Premier League left Nec hanging on to their slim title hopes as they left it late with a 2-1 away victory against Mbarara City at Kakyeka Stadium on Wednesday evening.

With four games left, Nec move to 57 points, five behind leaders Vipers who defeated UPDF 1-0 the previous day.

For long periods in Mbarara however, it looked like the result would end in Vipers' favour with the game goalless until the 52nd minute when Allan Mugalu reacted fastest to Ibrahim Musa's header to break the deadlock for Nec.

But Mbarara leveled six minutes from time when Seiri Arigumaho raced onto Wycliffe Ahumuza's through ball to slip the ball under the onrushing goalkeeper Hannington Ssebwalunyo.

But in a further twist, defender Jacob Okao found space in the box in the second minute of added time after Mbarara failed to clear a Geriga Atendere freekick to calmly slot past goalkeeper Abdu Kimera and just about keep Nec's title hopes alive.

Noose tightens around Mbarara Neck

At the other end, the result tightened the noose around Mbarara City's neck as it leaves them just three points ahead of Wakiso who occupy the third and final relegation spot.

This followed Wakiso holding Kitara to a goalless draw to leave them on 20 points, three behind Mbarara.

It now sets up a winner takes all game next week between Wakiso and Mbarara with the two teams having played out a goalless draw in the first round.

Mbale fail to find Heroes

Despite the Mbarara loss, Mbale Heroes failed to capitalise as they lost 1-0 to Maroons to officially become the first team to get relegated this season.

They have accumulated just 10 points from 26 games and could soon be joined by Bright Stars who remained on 16 points after suffering a 1-0 loss to Express.

In what has been the story of their season, the once Bright Stars fluffed several goal scoring opportunities through Nelson Senkatuka, Alou Kokas and Noordin Bunjo befofe being punished by Daniel Shabene's low drive midway though the second half.

Results

Kitara 0-0 Wakiso Giants

Soltilo Bright Stars 0-1 Express

Mbale Heroes 0-1 Maroons