Nec visit UPDF in pursuit of league title

There will be no mercy when the gunmen of UPDF lock horns with fellow armed forces side Nec in a fierce StarTimes Uganda Premier League showdown on Friday at the Bombo Military Barracks Ground.

In what promises to be a clash of grit , UPDF coach Paul Kiwanuka has sounded the war drums, vowing to leave no prisoners despite his side having already secured their primary mission of avoiding relegation.

Sitting 10th with 27 points - 13 clear of the danger zone - Kiwanuka’s men are now determined to assert dominance at their Bombo fortress, where even the mighty sometimes crumble.

Meanwhile, Hussein Mbalangu’s high-flying Nec, second with 47 points from 21 matches, arrive with title ambitions in their sights, but they will have to navigate a battlefield where only the toughest survive.

Kiwanuka warns

UPDF will be without injured forward Farid Ochom and suspended Shakib Mayanja, but that has not dampened Kiwanuka’s resolve to exact revenge for Nec’s first-round 1-0 win at Lugogo in September.

Determined to finish among the league’s respectable places, Kiwanuka insists his side will go all out for victory.

“Nec are chasing trophies, but we also want good results. We are always tougher at home. They have their ambitions, but we also have ours,” Kiwanuka declared.

“Their main strength is scoring in almost all their matches, which means we must avoid conceding early but also take our chances to add to our points tally,” he emphasized.

The former Vipers coach also foresees a relentless title fight between Nec and his former side, a battle he believes will ultimately be decided by the character of the players.

“The Vipers-Nec title race is still on, and they still have to face each other. Each team has to win their games. Character of the players will be key,” Kiwanuka stressed.

Another Kakande show

At the Fufa Technical Centre-Njeru, third-placed Bul, sitting on 36 points, will put their recent mini-resurgence to the test against eighth-placed SC Villa, who have 30 points.

The Jogoos come into the clash brimming with confidence after their hard-fought 1-0 triumph over title contenders Vipers last weekend. Once again, they will look to the brilliance of talisman Patrick Kakande, who magically set up Charles Lwanga to sink the Venoms at Wankulukuku.

Meanwhile, Abbey Kikomeko’s Bul will count on January signing Karim Ndugwa to continue his impressive goal-scoring spree as they push to solidify their position among the top contenders.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Friday fixtures - 4pm

UPDF vs. Nec

Mbarara City vs. URA