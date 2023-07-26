Neiva gratified that Vipers has given him tools to thrive

The wanton transfer spending spree at St Mary's Stadium-Kitende has given new Vipers gaffer Leornard Martins Neiva belief that he will hit the ground running in his precarious assignment.

Neiva is still welcoming new players after learning his Caf Champions League fate that will see Vipers face Botswana giants Jwaneng Galaxy at the preliminary round next month and brace to take on the winner of Orlando Pirates (South Africa) vs. Djamel (Comoros) duel if they overcome the first hurdle.

"We are satisfied with the Botswana team (Jwaneng Galaxy) draw and we now need to be ready. I have been here for about four days but I'm very pleased with the mixed group of players that we have.

"Many have Champions League group stage experience, most are from Uganda national team, some are young and have potential. We need to be ready although we have three weeks left until the (Galaxy match)," revealed the 45-year-old Brallian.

Vipers' cosmopolitan player recruitment overdrive has so far raked in Brazilians Giancarlo Lopez Rodriguez and Luiz Otavio Santos de Araujo, Ugandans Richard Matovu, Patrick Mbowa, Grant Masiko and David Bagoole plus a Mauritanian Mohamed Salem Ekbad.

"I'm sure we are going to do a very good job with Vipers (in all the competitions). Two weeks before I joined, the team was putting emphasis on the physical part and now we are working on the tactical aspects. step by step we shall be ready," Neiva stressed.

Super Eight dress rehearsal

Before the Caf adventure, Vipers will have to roll their sleeves for the resurrected Fufa Super Eight tourney that starts on August 4 at the quarterfinal stage.

Vipers lifted the trophy three years ago when the competition was last staged and embraced six StarTimes Uganda Premier League clubs and two from the Fufa Big league but that has since been updated.

For clubs to get the proper preparations for the upcoming season in September, eight topflight teams will play three matches each (plus classification matches).

Vipers take on Abbey Kikomeko's new-look Bul while Sergio Traguil's KCCA that are also gearing up for the Caf Confederation Cup action will play Wakiso Giants.

Record league winners SC Villa will begin life under Serb Dusan Stojanovic against Muhammad Ssenfuma's tricky maroons according to yesterday's draws at Fufa House-Mengo.

It will be thrilling to watch Sam Timbe's URA that is undergoing a renaissance rock horns with Livingston Mbabazi's Arua Hill that have seen a couple of players depart.

Fufa Super Eight

Quarterfinals

SC Villa vs. Maroons

Wakiso Giants vs. KCCA

URA vs. Arua Hill

Bul vs. Vipers