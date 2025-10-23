Nemeses KCCA, Express in fiery battle for revival

When Express host archrivals KCCA on Thursday under the Nakivubo floodlights, it will be more than just a classic Uganda Premier League encounter - it will be a battle for redemption, identity, and early-season momentum in a league that is only just emerging from an administrative crisis.

The clash between the Red Eagles, seven-time champions, and the 13-time kings, KCCA, comes at a teasing time for Ugandan football.

Just last week, Fufa reversed the contentious league format changes, a move that had alienated fans and created confusion across club structures.

With order restored, the onus is now on clubs to rekindle the passion of their faithful, and there’s no better fixture to do that than this age-old rivalry.

KCCA, currently third on the log with five points from three matches, come into this match on the back of a lackluster goalless draw against Lugazi. Despite bossing possession and fashioning numerous chances, the Kasasiro Boys looked blunt in attack and vulnerable to counterplay.

Ssenyondo absent

The absence of head coach Brian Ssenyondo - away with the Uganda U-17 team in Qatar — puts Jackson Magera in the hot seat, with expectations high to steer the club to a more convincing performance.

So far, KCCA have drawn with Kitara, edged SC Villa, and now split points with Lugazi. Their tactical fluidity has been sporadic, and unless their forwards start converting chances, they may find themselves outwitted by a determined Express side.

Express themselves have not had an explosive start. A victory over Maroons was quickly overshadowed by a loss to Police and a 1-1 draw with URA in their last outing.

Badru Kaddu’s side will be desperate to rise from mid-table mediocrity (currently seventh with four points), and there will be no better time than tonight.

The Red Eagles will look to their lively attacking trio of Richard Basangwa, Muhammad Kagawa - fresh from scoring and a man-of-the-match display against URA - and Herbert Asiimwe to rattle a KCCA backline likely consisting of Muhamud Hassan, Filbert Obenchan, Enock Walusimbi, and Herbert Achai.

Bul on test

Elsewhere at the Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru, second-placed Bul (five points) will host league leaders and surprise package Buhimba United.

The newly-promoted side, who sit atop the standings with a perfect nine points from three games, have stunned many with wins over Entebbe UPPC, Calvary, and most notably, Kitara in the Bunyoro derby.

Bul, still unbeaten, will need to shake off their draw against Mbarara City and rise to the occasion.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League



Thursday



Bul vs. Buhimba Saints, 4pm