New format is half-full, half-empty

icture this: Vipers locking horns with Kitara four times in a single season, or Villa dragging KCCA into the trenches of their age-old rivalry again and again for four times.

Now flip last season’s first-round script and imagine those same giants not chasing the title but scrambling for survival in the relegation scrap.

That is the kind of drama promised when the new StarTimes Uganda Premier League kicks off next Friday under Fufa’s radical reforms.

By press time, Villa, NEC and Vipers had yet to confirm participation with the latter two tied up in continental duty while about ten or so clubs reportedly signed under pressure, with only UPDF openly embracing the format even before the ink dried on Circular 1202. The debate has been fierce, splitting media and social media alike.

For some, it is bold innovation while others view it as needless confusion. What is certain is that the StarTimes Uganda Premier League has crossed the bridge and the single-table marathon is gone, unless something extraordinary intervenes. The question now is how this untested system will play out. Like most bold ideas, the new format is a glass that can be seen as either half-empty or half-full. We try to view it from both sides;

The great divide

Sixteen clubs will kick off on equal footing with each playing the other in a single-leg round-robin format over 15 weeks until Valentine’s Day. This stage sets the tone but doesn’t decide the final destiny.

Vipers Hillary Mukundane (L) defends SC Villa striker Charles Lwanga. PHOTO/EDDIE CHICCO

After Round One, the table splits. The top eight head into Group One for the title chase as the bottom eight drop into Group Two to fight for survival. In this round, all points reset, giving everyone a clean slate as they face group rivals home and away.

From there, the league enters Round three where six will advance from Group One to the championship pool in Group Three while the bottom six from Group Two drop into the relegation fight in Group Five. The rest, 7th and 8th in Group One and top two in Group Two contest for placement in Group Four. The champion and relegated sides will be determined from a combined table ranking in Rounds Two and Three.

It is as easy and complicated as that. A big break from the familiar single-table marathon where the champion was crowned after 30 games. Now that it is here, the conversation shifts to its pros and cons.

The half-full glass

Financial base

Now this could’ve been the deal-breaker! Under the new system, a team that wins Round One will take home Shs20m while the overall winner from the second and third rounds will take Shs80m. A consistent team could rake in Shs100m as a prize while the worst performer across the rounds could earn about Shs1m. previously, prize money ranged from between Shs60m and Shs500, 000 in paid-per-rank rewards.

Clubs are also assured of bigger grants. The official 2022/23 UPL financial report showed that clubs received about Shs95m in sponsorship. According to UPL chief executive officer Bernard Bainamani, the StarTimes grant remains the same though fluctuations in the dollar rate can push it as low as Shs80m. Fufa has now stepped in to increase the grant by Shs80m per club, raising the figure to about Shs160m per season. That means a title-winning team could pocket up to Shs260m from grants and prize money.

StarTimes’ total sponsorship is currently $650,000 (Shs2.3b) a season after increasing by $50,000 in July last year. The clubs take 60%, league secretariat takes 20% while referees and Fufa share 10% each.

More sweeteners

Players and referees will also reap from Fufa’s Shs3.4b fund. Each of the man-of-the-match from the 120 Round One matches will receive Shs100,000, and will raise to Shs200,000 and Shs500,000 Round Two (112 matches) and Three (36) matches respectively. In total, Shs74m will go to individual awards.

Locker room bonuses have been introduced too, with Shs80,000 and Shs150,000 per player or bench official for Round Two and Three wins, to a total of Shs444m.

Fufa also announced a 35% increment in allowances for referees from Shs322m to Shs432m this season, with each set to earn up to Shs500,000 per match. Player insurance that was frozen last season has also reactivated but this time, referees will benefit as well.

KCCA fans are not pleased.

Every match matters

At least one of the clearest promises of the new structure is that every game will matter, true to the new slogan. Even teams fighting for seventh to 10th place will have Shs26m to Shs18.5m to keep them busy. This could end the days of dead rubbers matches where the result barely mattered once a team fighting to stay up hit 30+1 points or safety. Under the three-phase structure, each fixture carries weight. Clubs chasing the title must stay sharp from the first whistle, while those in the lower half face real battles to avoid relegation.

Surprise fairytales

UPDF chief executive Walter Mambo believes this format could be his team’s turning point as it gives underdogs a fresh opportunity. In the traditional round-robin, clubs that stumble early are often out of the race midway through the season, leaving players demoralized and fans disengaged.

The UPL’s reset rule after Round One changes that. For example, last season’s Bul and KCCA could easily have slipped into relegation playoffs given their shaky starts, despite finishing among the top five eventually.

Borrowing from Uganda Rugby Premiership, last season’s runners-up Jinja Hippos only broke the tradition dominance of Heathens-Kobs-Pirates under a similar format introduced two seasons ago.

It creates space for surprises and genuine competition beyond the usual powerhouses, keeping supporters invested throughout the season.

A global trend

Just like the Uganda Rugby Premiership, finally the UPL might be joining a larger wave of sports experimentation. Uefa’s new Champions League model is already a banger that has increase commercial value and fan engagement from the onset. This week’s openers seemed like late knockout bouts instead. South Africa’s Premier Soccer League rewards performance across quarterly segments while Rugby and basketball thrive on pool and knockout phases.

Where the risks lurk

Iron hand, confusion

Football leagues thrive on simplicity where one plays home and away and highest points wins. This format asks fans to navigate resets, pools and second-phase rankings. That’s a lot for fans accustomed to a straightforward table. Belgium provides a cautionary tale where they scrapped the format after more than a decade of playoffs. Sudan only used a tournament format for purposes of finding continental representatives when the nation was at war. Previous attempts at change in Uganda in 1998 and 2005 failed after a season. Already most fans feel lost and disconnected. Some media alike.

Vipers president Lawrence Mulindwa is against the new league format.

So far, UPL board members have been silent, leaving external consumers to view the plan as a top-down imposition from Fufa. Players and coaches have not publicly voiced concerns either. The broadcaster has also remained officially quiet.

Learning on the job

Fufa itself has made numerous adjustments in just a fortnight. With less than a week to kickoff, no official explanation on how coefficients of the joint Round Two and Three table standing will be calculated. Fufa Competitions Committee is yet to release the competition rules to run the league with clear rules governing bookings, top scorers and others will be determined. Do you remember Force Majeure?

Vague home-and-away imbalances

Fufa ordered another draw of the first round to address fairness in distribution of first-round fixtures but questions still linger. The new rules state that teams traveling in the first round will host third round fixtures involving the same opponent.

Now, take the case of Vipers who host Bul, Villa, KCCA, Maroons and UPDF in the first round, what happens if the Venoms and five teams make it to the last championship battle in Round Three? Will Vipers travel away for all?

And what if a stadium ban for hooliganism affects a team that was due to co-host a double-header?

KCCA (in yellow) and Kitara (red) could play multiple times in one season.

Killing fan mobilization

World over, fans are the heartbeat of the game. Kitara collected about Shs350m from gate receipts last season. Vipers’ student base, KCCA’s city corporates and Bul’s growing fan culture all rely heavily on home games.

But how do clubs mobilize when “home” games turn into double-headers at neutral grounds? How does Vipers make their fans attend home double-headers away from home? Will Kitara still make Shs350m? How do KCCA’s growing season-ticket holders benefit under this model?

Reset rule

The points reset after Round One, while designed to keep competition alive, can feel unjust. Imagine Bul dominating the first round only to start the second phase on equal footing with mid-table teams. Early excellence might appear undervalued, raising questions about sporting fairness and manufactured drama and financial incentives. Clubs and fans may struggle to reconcile the desire for drama with the principle of rewarding consistent performance.

Match-fixing concerns

While dead-rubbers may reduce, smaller pools magnify the stakes of every game. When one fixture can dramatically affect relegation or championship outcomes, won’t the temptation for manipulation increase? Fufa will need robust monitoring and transparency measures to safeguard integrity and maintain trust in the competition.

Dependent finances

The Shs3.4b funding tied to the new format is generous but reliance on federation-controlled funds raises sustainability and political (football) concerns. If the money shrinks or disappears, clubs may struggle. Building independent revenue streams is essential to prevent the format from collapsing under financial pressure.

Clubs like Express are often under financial strain.

There are also unanswered questions. How do sponsors tied to specific localities benefit from neutral-venue double-headers? How do co-hosts do publicity and/or share stadium advertisement platforms?

All these and others will test whether UPL can handle bold innovation without losing its soul.

Breakdown of Fufa’s Shs3.4bn fund

Item amount

Prize money - Shs532m

Media and marketing - Shs240m

Locker room bonuses (Round 2 & Round 3) - Shs444m

Staffing UPL - Shs240m

Cash grant to the 16 clubs - Shs1.28b

Players’ insurance (25 players per club) - Shs480m

Man of the match (Round 2 & Round 3) - Shs74m

Various expenses - Shs110m

Total - Shs3.4b

Prize Money - Pay by rank

Pos Round-1 Pos Round-2&3

1 Shs20m 1 Shs80m

2 Shs18m 2 Shs44m

3 Shs16m 3 Shs40m

4 Shs14m 4 Shs36m

5 Shs12m 5 Shs32m

6 Shs10m 6 Shs30m

7 Shs8m 7 Shs26m

8 Shs6m 8 Shs24m

9 Shs5m 9 Shs22m

10 Shs4.5m 10 Shs18.5

11 Shs4m 11 Shs17m

12 Shs3.5m 12 Shs13.5

13 Shs3m 13 Shs10m

14 Shs2.5m 14 Shs6.5

15 Shs1.5m 15 Shs2.5m

16 Shs1m 16 Shs1m

Man of the match awards

Round Matches Award (Shs)

Round-1 120 100,000

Round-2 112 200,000

Round-3 36 500,000

Locker Room Bonuses

Round Matches Persons Award (Shs)

Round-2 112 30 80,000

Round-3 36 30 150,000

Fufa club grants

1 Beginning of Round-1 Shs25m

2 Beginning of Round-2 Shs25m

3 Beginning of Round-3 Shs30m

StarTimes sponsorship

Total this season – Shs2.3b ($650,000)

Per club - Shs85m ($24,375) depending on dollar rate