New-kid-on-the-block Kawooya adds to Cranes midfield riddle

As the Paul Put era starts in Morocco on Friday, there will be no area under more scrutiny than the Cranes midfield department.

The area malfunctioned for the majority of Micho Sredojevic’s second three-year tenure with Khalid Aucho, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Siraje Sentamu, Taddeo Lwanga, Marvin Youngman, Moses Waiswa all failing to impress.

Consequently, the double header against Guinea and Somalia is an opportunity for the players summoned to impress.

Aucho, who was vice captain during that period and is one of the most experienced players on the team seems to have an edge over his compatriots and is expected to start.

Apart from the Yanga African anchorman however there seems to be at least two more places up for grabs with the situation highlighted by the decision to include Ramsey Kawooya as a late addition to the now 28-man squad.

Could this be Kawooya's moment?

Having started on the bench for Express’ first two games, Kawooya was drafted into the starting lineup against KCCA in place of Emmanuel Wasswa who could not feature against his parent club.

He proceeded to boss the KCCA midfield in the Red Eagles' 2-1 famed victory at Lugogo, and putting in a commanding shift against Soltilo Bright Stars and UPDF, a new star was instantly born.

Express coach James Odoch is not surprised that the smooth operator made Paul Put's list and the former Uganda Cranes midfielder reckons more is to come for Kawooya if he keeps his head high.

"He thinks fast in the midfield and dictates the tempo of the game. The team plays at his pace, he never loses the ball, balances the field of play and calms down the attacking pressure from opponents. There are not many of that caliber in the league at the moment," Odoch revealed.

Kawooya recently returned from semi-professional in Sweden and joined Andrew Kawooya and Hussein Ssenoga in the Red Eagles' three-man midfield that has catapulted Express to fifth in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League with 11 points from five matches.

Rough diamond

"To me, he is a national team material and his exposure in Sweden will come handy. His major weakness is not scoring goals but he creates the chances. As a person who excelled in that position with Express and the Cranes, I'm helping him improve," Odoch added.

He believes Put's assistant Sam Ssimbwa must have had a hand in Kawooya's summoning at the national team having watched most of Express league matches and the gaffer is confident the midfielder, in his mid 20s, is in the right hands to morph into a national team star.

Kawooya is battling midfielders; Aucho, Hudu Mulikyi, Bobosi Byaruhanga Allan Oyirwoth, Bright Anukani, Kizito Luwagga and Umaru Lutalo for a starting berth.

"I guess Ssimbwa will give him much consideration and the improvement into a Cranes player that he needs.

"Ssimbwa is our flag bearer at the Cranes as Ugandan coaches and one who can use his vast experience to work out something tangible with Put to make Cranes better," he stressed.

Admitting that he is yet to fully grasp the potential of his players, Put will inevitably rely on his deputy Sam Ssimbwa's advice whilst choosing a competent first XI against the Naby keita's Elephants.

"The first meeting with the players is always difficult but they have been responding so well. We will sit down and analyse our training session and see things that we have to change," the 67-year-old Belgian told Daily Monitor.

Since his appointment a fortnight ago, Put only got to thoroughly work with the team on Tuesday in Morocco

"It is difficult for me at the beginning because I don't know the players but we will try to manage," he promised.

Uganda is in Group G of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers alongside Algeria, Somalia, Guinea, Botswana and Mozambique.

Cranes play Guinea tomorrow and Somalia on Tuesday next week with both games in Morocco.

Fifa 2026 WC qualifiers

Friday: Guinea vs. Uganda

Nov 21: Somalia vs. Uganda

Both matches to be played at Berkane Municipal Stadium-Morocco

Uganda Cranes available midfield options