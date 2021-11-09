New See TV sponsorship deal better than Star Times' annual Shs400m offer - KCCA

The anxiety that greeted KCCA's new shirt sponsor launch at Onomo Hotel on Monday in the leafy Nakasero was incidentally deflated by one key element- omitting the monetary terms.

It was by design that the two parties - KCCA and See TV- hold the financial details of their three-year marriage closer to their chests, only revealing the anticipated mileage gains.

"We are not only getting mileage in this deal but also money from See TV to facilitate operations. This partnership is a match made in heaven," KCCA chairman Martin Sekajja revealed.

Pressed for the monetary details since the new deal was replacing Star Times’ Shs400m annual shirt sponsorship that had spanned between 2015 and 2021, Ssekajja remained noncommittal.

"This deal is majorly of financial value and way better than the Star Times offer. We believe we can grow more and we are ready to make this partnership work," he said.

Inside sources claim the sponsorship deal is in the region of Shs500m per year but it remains baffling why it was kept secret.

See TV, is a local television channel established in 2019 that is an offshoot of Prime Media that has been partnering with KCCA for a while.

According to the See TV director of growth, Robert Ssemakula, they were lured to join KCCA because it resonates with their target audience - youth and women.

"We are bringing resources to KCCA because we want them to do what they do best and also offering them a new home to their KCCA TV," he remarked.

Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago welcomed the deal- arguing it is in line with the club's strategic plans of building synergy with big brands.

"This sponsorship comes at a time when we are planning to float some club shares to stakeholders so that we get many more sponsors and investors," Lukwago stressed.

Modish unveiling

In another novelty, KCCA administration broke tradition by investing into well thought out video graphics to unveil See TV.

It had players surprising fans from all walks of life with jersey presents with See TV logo emblazoned at the front and the new club theme, ‘Inspired by you made for you,' at the back.

Club players Benjamin Ochan, Gift Ali, Ashraf Mandela, Kizza Bukenya and Peter Magambo looked sleek in the yellow jerseys in a well-choreographed unveiling ceremony.

The development comes at a time when the 13-time Uganda premier league kings unearthed Mafro Sports, an international company for performance sportswear and accessories, as their partners for the next three years.

According to KCCA chief executive officer (CEO) Anisha Muhoozi, the agreement will see Mafro Sports clothing the senior team as well as the technical team.

KCCA FC sponsorship deals

StarTimes (shirt sponsorship, stadium rights and cash) - Shs1.6bn annually (elapsed)

Highland Mineral water - Shs88m over two years since 2019

Britam Insurance - Shs4.2bn for three years since 2016 (renewed upto 2022)

Prime Media, a graphics company - Shs 750 million annually

MTN - 430 million per season

KCCA-City Hall - close to shs1.5bn annually