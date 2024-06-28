NextGen battle for gong, bright future

Saturday's Pilsner Lager-sponsored Startimes Uganda Premier Awards at the Sheraton Hotel-Kampala may be an icing on the cake for whoever is crowned the young player of the season.

Already, the three shortlisted contestants - Kenneth Kimera (Wakiso Giants, now at Vipers), Usama Arafat (KCCA), and Patrick Kakande (SC Villa) - are enjoying a harvest bumper for their telling contribution last season.

In fact, Kimera has already signed the dotted line as a Vipers player until 2017 for his 10 goals in 27 matches for Wakiso Giants last season.

The budding goal poacher is still a student at Kibuli SS but had attracted the attention of SC Villa and KCCA before Vipers, needing to replenish their attacking line, went all out for his predatory services.

Recruited from the Masaza tournament where he scored goals for fun at Gomba and Kyadondo, the former Manyangwa FC striker will have to battle with hot favourite Kakande, who guided SC Villa to the 17th league title last month.

Kakande, also the hot favourite for the best player award, scored eight goals and as many assists as Dusan Stojanovic's Jogoos defied the odds to lift the title.

His compelling displays and five man-of-the-match gongs could potentially put him head and shoulders above Muhammad Shaban (KCCA), Ronald Otti (Bul), Ronald Ssekiganda (SC Villa) and Denis Omedi (Kitara) in the player of the season race.

If Kimera won't push Kakande, then be sure Usama will, thanks to his eight strikes and six assists for KCCA as they finished fifth in the table.

The dribbling winger is reportedly on the radar of Egyptian Premier League side ZED FC.

Usama has graduated into a must-have jewel for the Kasasiro boys since joining the club in 2021 from Regional League side Kajjansi United and formed a lethal attacking combo with Angolan Etienne katenga to feed 17-goal hero Shaban.