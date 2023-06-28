NextGen in three-way award fray

You risked untold ire if you ever guessed at the start of last season that rookies; Saidi Mayanja (KCCA), Patrick Kakande (SC Villa) and Darius Ojok (Maroons) would be in any sort of an award winning argument.

The three-man shortlist for the Pilsner StarTimes Uganda Premier League set to be held at Sheraton Hotel on July 6 is that startling.

Ojok's case is even more touching considering he wasn't even in Maroons' season grand plans before turning into a must-have jewel towards the end.

He started one game in the first round and a couple of cameo roles before owning the second round as Maroons' fortunes drastically changed leading to a sixth place finish.

Overall, Ojok played 15 matches, made three assists and netted one goal (against Busoga United) but it is late assist to left-winger Fredrick Kigozi that earned Maroons a 2-all draw with would-be champions Vipers at Luzira on April 5 that showed the goldmine he could be.

He was also the architect as the Prison Warders shocked SC Villa 1-0 at Luzira on May 3 to fatally dent their title aspirations.

"He yearns to learn, has speed and will but most importantly, ojok glides from the wings to join the attacking force which makes us believe we have a reliable goal source next season," Maroons coach Muhammad Ssenfuma, nominated in the best coaches category, told Daily Monitor.

Mayanja spark

For KCCA holding midfielder Mayanja, it was a case of a promising lad arriving from Masaza tournament, getting suspended by the club for absconding from duty and starting one match in the first round of the season.

Mayanja overcame the coaching fiasco that dogged KCCA and pushed hitherto starter Ashraf Mugume out of the team to start all the eight matches under interim coach Jackson Mayanja and his auxiliary Charles Ssenyange.

His well-timed strike in KCCA's 4-1 dismantling of archrivals SC Villa at Lugogo on April 23 showed his immense potential as a box-to-box midfield gem with an eye for goal and niche for assists.

In fact, he posted four assists on top of unwearyingly marshalling KCCA's fickle midfield as the Kasasiro boys finished second, tied on 53 points with Vipers.

Kakande's gusto

Last season, SC Villa fans were introduced to a diminutive yet frisky young forward from Uganda Martyrs secondary School that took on defences without any trace of fear.

Kakande started eight matches for the Jogoos in the first round exuding prospect but was limited to two starts in the second round as Jackson Magera's side tried to sober up in the title run-in.