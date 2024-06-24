Nganwa make Fufa TV Cup Round of 64

The preliminary round of the Fufa TV Cup served everything.

Excitement for the students of the schools involved, early goals, thrilling goals, high scores, come backs and dejection for the eliminated St. Kagwa Bushenyi High School.

St. Kagwa drew 1-1 at home with Nganwa High School Kabwohe in the first leg of the preliminary round.

From there, advantage shifted to Nganwa, who had to make an away trip for the return leg. However, like in the first leg, St. Kagwa treated us to an early goal with Innocent Atwine striking in the third minute.

The response from the visitors was quick as Brian Barekye equalized three minutes later. In the 14th minute, Ibrahim Mugisha put Nganwa upfront and their dominance seemed sealed when Faluku Karemera, who scored the equalizer in the first leg made it 3-1 in the 24th minute.

To keep in the match, St. Kagwa lessened the defeat two minutes later through Ali Isma.

But the pick of all goals came at the restart when Kennedy Bonde finished off what was clearly a training ground kick-off move with a 40 yards out screamer from the left wing to restore Nganwa’s two goal advantage.

The scorcher, however, did not deter St. Kagwa from chasing and they scored through Didas Agasha – who also scored their first leg opener through another freekick – in the 52nd minute and Yonah Nasasira in the 69th to ensure the match ended 4-4.

The draw meant that both sides had drawn 5-5 on aggregate and the visitors Nganwa progressed to the Round of 64 on away goals rule.

Nganwa High School team pose before taking on St Kagwa in Fufa Tv Cup.

Nganwa’s coach Yusuf Mutebi commended his “players for their fighting spirit. Coming here and scoring four goals is no small feat. We knew the away goals rule could work in our favor, and the boys delivered when it mattered most. Today’s performance shows we have the potential to go far in this tournament.”

His opposite number Collins Agaba rued their defensive mistakes but like everyone else was in awe of the attacking prowess that brought them within a whisker of progressing.

Nganwa visit Ntungamo-based Muntuyera High School on June 29 for the first leg of the next round and then host them on July 6 for the second leg.

Fufa TV Cup Prelims

St. Kagwa Bushenyi 4-4 Nganwa HS Kabwohe

Sides tied 5-5 on aggregate