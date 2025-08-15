Niger can save Uganda last day Chan drama

There are 1,000 reasons to keep tabs on Friday’s African Nations Championship (Chan) encounter between South Africa and Niger at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

With a game in hand, South Africa is a direct competitor for a quarterfinal slot against Uganda. Uganda have never gone beyond the group stages in six previous attempts.

Before they play Uganda in the final group game on Monday, Bafana Bafana take on an already eliminated Niger in one of the two Friday’s encounters at Mandela National Stadium.

Bafana Bafana currently sit third in Group C, two points behind leaders Uganda. Before their final group game against Uganda on Monday, South Africa must first overcome an already-eliminated Niger team.

Bafana Bafana head coach Molefi Ntseki has already voiced concerns about his team's limited recovery time. Following a 2-1 victory over Guinea, which came just three days after their tournament opener, Ntseki noted the physical toll on his players.

"The recovery turnaround period was a bit short for us. Our physical conditioning coach and our medical team have to work on the players so that they are fresher... They really made us run. In terms of the kilometres covered from our team defensively, I think it’s more than 12km," Ntseki explained.

Niger, who were semi-finalists in the previous edition, have been a disappointment this time around.

Head coach Harouna Doula Gabde has adopted a cautious, defensive approach, but his team's technical limitations have made fluid ball progression difficult.

If South Africa fails to secure a victory against Niger, it would improve Uganda's position heading into the final group game. This will largely depend on which kind of Niger turns up for their dead rubber fixture.

Foxes hunting down Elephants

In another high-stakes match, a confident Algeria takes on a struggling Guinea in the early fixture. The Fennecs are looking to secure their spot in the knockout stage, while the Syli National are fighting to keep their Chan campaign alive.

Algeria enters the match in a strong position, sitting second in the group with four points from their first two games. They followed a dominant 3-0 victory over Uganda with a hard-fought 1-1 draw against South Africa.

"The team showed some fatigue, but the most important thing is qualification," said head coach Madjid Bougherra.

On the other side, Guinea faces a "do-or-die" scenario. After an opening 1-0 win against Niger, they have suffered back-to-back defeats against Uganda and South Africa. With three points, anything less than a victory against Algeria will see their journey come to an end. This desperation, however, could make them a dangerous opponent.

"We know our next game is there to be won, and we are determined to get a result to keep our hopes alive," said head coach Souleymane Camara.

Scramble for quarters

With only one team, Niger, mathematically eliminated, the race for the top two spots in Group C is wide open. The final two matches will decide the fate of the remaining contenders: Algeria, Guinea, Uganda and South Africa.

Algeria, with four points from two matches, is in a strong position. A victory against Guinea would take them to seven points and guarantee their qualification for the knockout stages. However, a loss would put their qualification at risk.