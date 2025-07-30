Niger in as Cranes declare readiness

The African Nations Championship (Chan), set for August 2-30, 2025 across East Africa, is in full effect as national teams arrive in Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda.

Chan is a critical rehearsal for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) co-hosts, who are fine-tuning their hosting capabilities for the continent’s premier football event.

Morocco were the first to touch down in Nairobi earlier this week, with other teams expected to follow in Kenya and Tanzania.

Vibrant welcome

In Kampala, Niger’s national team, clad in their vibrant green and orange tracksuits, became the first Group C side to arrive in Uganda, landing at Entebbe International Airport on Tuesday afternoon.

Dancers at the airport.

The West Africans were greeted with a glorious welcome, featuring an array of traditional Ugandan dances at the arrivals terminal.

The players, visibly delighted, paused to capture photos of the giant silverback gorilla statue — a striking welcome feature — and performers dressed as gorillas, soaking in the cultural spectacle.

Moving at a leisurely pace to their team bus, the Niger delegation was clearly captivated by the warm reception before being whisked away to their base at Protea Skyz in Naguru, Kampala.

Niger, the lowest-rated team in Group C alongside Uganda, South Africa, Algeria, and Guinea, face a daunting challenge in their campaign, starting with Guinea on August 4.

Despite their underdog status, the team’s enthusiasm at the airport suggests they are ready to embrace the tournament’s spirit.

Cranes upbeat

Meanwhile, the Uganda Cranes are ramping up preparations, shifting training to the Namboole side pitch, adjacent to their Group C match venue.

Co-coaches Morley Byekwaso and Fred Muhumuza have been rotating sessions between Luzira, Kadiba, and Lugogo, with a recent 2-1 friendly win over Senegal in Tanzania boosting team morale.

Zakayo was part of the welcoming committee.

The Cranes open their seventh consecutive Chan campaign against Algeria on August 4 at 8pm EAT, aiming to break their historical group-stage barrier.

Defender Gavin Kizito Mugweri is optimistic about the home advantage. “Playing at Namboole with our fans gives us a real edge. We’re determined to advance past the group stage for the first time.”

Debutant forward Emmanuel Anyama, relishing his first senior call-up, added, “It’s a privilege to be here. With hard work, our target is to win.”

Captain Allan Okello called for fan support: “The Senegal victory gave us hope. I urge all Ugandans to rally behind us, starting with Algeria at Namboole.”

Guinea are due in the country on Thursday, August 31 at 11am, the same day Algeria’s advance party lands at Entebbe before the Desert Foxes touch down the following day. South Africa, who face Algeria on August 8, will join later.

Chan 2024 KE, TZ, UG (postponed to 2025)

Date: August 02-30, 2025

Host Cities (Group Stage)

Group A | Nairobi: Kenya, Morocco, Angola, DR Congo, Zambia

Group B | Dar es Salaam: Tanzania, Madagascar, Mauritania, Burkina Faso, Central African Republic

Group C | Kampala: Uganda, Niger, Guinea, South Africa, Algeria

Group D | Zanzibar: Senegal, Congo, Sudan, Nigeria

Uganda Group Matches (Kampala)

Aug 4: Uganda vs Algeria, 8pm EAT

Aug 8: Guinea vs Uganda, 8pm

Aug 11: Uganda vs Niger, 8pm

Aug 18: South Africa vs Uganda, 8pm

All Chan opening games

Aug 2: Tanzania vs Burkina Faso, 8pm

Aug 3: Kenya vs DRC, 3pm

Aug 3: Morocco vs Angola, 6pm

Aug 3: Madagascar vs Mauritania

Aug 4: Niger vs Guinea, 5pm

Aug 4: Uganda vs Algeria, 8pm

Aug 5: Congo vs Sudan, 5pm

Aug 5: Senegal vs Nigeria, 8pm