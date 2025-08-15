Niger, South Africa set for high-stakes Group C clash

Group C of the African Nations Championship (Chan) could yet prove decisive on Friday as Algeria look to confirm their quarter-final spot with victory over Guinea.

Should the Desert Foxes claim victory, they would move to seven points — enough to qualify as the second placed team with a match to spare.

Beyond that, another monumental clash involving South Africa and Niger takes centre stage.

While it is an almost hopeless situation for Niger, who have zero points from their opening two games — with as many matches left — Friday’s clash is an all-important affair for South Africa.

Currently on four points from two matches, South Africa will lose the initiative heading into the final Group game against Uganda on Monday if they fail to pick maximum points on Friday.

And if they beat Niger, Bafana Bafana will walk into the game against the Cranes — who have six points from three matches — at Namboole in full control of proceedings.

Ntseki: ‘Must-win for both sides’

South Africa coach Molefi Ntseki says his side has full respect for Niger’s adaptability and discipline, but he is determined to keep qualification in his own hands.

“Niger has two defensive systems with tactical flexibility in attack,” Ntseki told the media at the pre-match press conference at Namboole on Thursday.

“They are still in the game and are well-drilled. We are aware that the two remaining games are a must-win, otherwise we shall be thrown into very mathematical calculus – which we want to avoid.”

Reflecting on their 2-1 win over Guinea, Ntseki praised his players’ focus under pressure.

“The mentality of our players to remain disciplined and stick to the plan was encouraging. Not conceding late showed our mental strength,” he noted.

The coach said that Friday’s clash is equally significant for Niger.

“We both need this game. But whatever happens tomorrow, it won’t take away the importance of that game against Uganda on Monday. Uganda and SA – that’s a game where our lives depend on it.”

Bafana ready for fight

Defender Ramahiwe Mphahlele stressed the team’s determination to approach every opponent with full commitment.

“We never disrespect anybody. We never look at the name of the country – whoever we play, we play our best. We go out to suffer and play for our country,” Mphahlele said.

“Tomorrow’s (Friday) game is very important for us. We have to be strong mentally and physically. It’s going to be tough but we are ready.”

Niger eyes response

Niger coach Harouna Doulla has brought a youthful squad to Uganda, balancing immediate ambition with long-term development.

“Anything can happen,” he said, “we will do our best and believe it’s possible. “Maybe we are not getting the results like the last edition, but the fight is there. We are building for the future. In this game, you can’t give up.”

The coach singled out teenage midfielder Abdeljelil Ahamat – a recent graduate from Niger’s U17 side – as a bright spot.

“He is young, happy, and playing well. He will keep growing and improving,” the coach noted.

Ahamat: ‘We’re still in it’

Despite two defeats, the youngster — Ahamat — says the team is determined to finish strong.

“The last time we reached the semi-finals. We’re here to defend that. We will try to win our remaining two games,” he said. “It’s a good experience to play against big teams, and I’m learning a lot.”

Chan 2024, Group C

Friday, August 15

Guinea vs Algeria, 5pm

Niger vs South Africa, 8pm

Monday, August 18

Algeria vs Niger, 8pm