Nigeria's women demand football federation pay unpaid bonuses

Nigeria's women's football team fresh from an impressive run to the last 16 of the World Cup are demanding with the support of FIFPRO their national federation "honour their commitments" and pay them outstanding bonuses and expenses.

The Super Falcons resumed their battle with the federation after they bowed out of the World Cup losing on penalties to European champions England on Monday.

Their build-up to this year's tournament was overshadowed by a row with their national federation over bonuses.

They had even threatened to boycott their opening game but put that behind them to draw with Olympic champions Canada and then beat co-hosts Australia.

However, on Tuesday the team and FIFPRO -- who represent professional footballers -- released a statement saying the matter was far from over.

"FIFPRO can confirm it is assisting players in a disagreement with the Nigeria Football Federation concerning bonus payments, camp allowances and expenses, some of which date back to 2021.

"During the World Cup, the players expressed the desire to remain focused on their performance without making public statements or facing other distractions.

"However, the Super Falcons believe that it is now time for the Nigeria Football Federation to honour their commitments and pay the outstanding amounts."

Nigeria have appeared at every Women's World Cup going back to the inaugural edition in 1991, but the 2023 vintage said they found it "regrettable" they needed to confront their federation.

"The team is extremely frustrated that they have had to pursue the Nigeria Football Federation for these payments before and during the tournament and may have to continue doing so afterwards," read the statement.

"It is regrettable that players needed to challenge their own federation at such an important time in their careers.