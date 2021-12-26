Nigeria select recuperating Osimhen for Africa Cup

Napoli's Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen shoots to score the second goal during the UEFA Europa League Group C Football match between Napoli and Legia Warsaw on October 21, 2021 at the Diego-Maradona stadium in Naples on October 21, 2021. PHOTO/ AFP

By  AFP

Nigeria have selected Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, who is still recovering from a serious injury, as part of its 28-man squad for next month's Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.
Osimhen looked certain to miss the tournament, which is scheduled to kick off in Cameroon on January 9, after initially being ruled out for three months following surgery on face fractures suffered against Inter Milan in late November.

