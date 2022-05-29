Nile Special offer Shs200m to back Uspa calendar activities

The 10-year-old marriage between the Uganda Sports Press Association (Uspa) and Nile Breweries that started in 2011 with Shs390 million under their flagship brand of Nile Special, has hit new heights. Last week, Uspa confirmed receiving a bounty Shs200m in sponsorship package from Nile Breweries in hard times as the country reels from the Covid19 pandemic effects.

“What it means to our association is that we will be able to have all our main calendar events. The other funds that come in will be used for journalism training as well as the Uspa Media Excellence Awards which we believe will be key in promoting sports journalism,” an elated Uspa president Patrick Kanyomozi revealed. According to Kanyomozi, the monies come in time to fund the monthly Uspa assemblies that start tomorrow. The first quarterly dinner will be in the week after the monthly assembly.

Such is the harmonious bondage between Nile Special and sports journalists that when every other department faced budget cuts, they delivered their promise in full swing.

“Covid-19 hit all companies so they have to choose which properties to maintain and which ones to stop funding. Nile Special kept Uspa sponsorship intact because they believe in the relationship.

Biggest source of income

“Our sponsorship package was not reduced even by a penny,” Kanyomozi expounded. The Shs200m is their annual contribution to Uspa in the newly renewed two-year contract and is arguably the biggest source of income to the sports body. “We are a not-for-profit association so we depend on sponsorships and partnerships to carry out our activities. We have different sponsors and partners for the different activities.

“Nile Special takes care of monthly assemblies, dinners and the gala but we have partners for the road safety campaign,media Excellence Awards, minors’ awards,” Kanyomozi clarified.