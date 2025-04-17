Nine-man Villa overcome Mbarara City

There was a decent improvement on Wednesday, with seven goals scored across five StarTimes Uganda Premier League fixtures, after the opening two Matchday 24 games ended goalless the previous day.

URA, UPDF, Express, and SC Villa all picked up wins, while BUL and Police shared the spoils in Njeru.

At Nakivubo’s Hamz Stadium, John Innocent Kisolo struck 11 minutes from time, finishing off a Laban Tibita assist, to earn URA a hard-fought 1-0 win over KCCA.

The result marked URA’s 13th victory of the campaign, lifting them to 42 points and fourth on the log – 11 behind leaders Vipers SC. For KCCA, this was their eighth defeat of the season, leaving them seventh on 34 points.

In Mbarara, SC Villa saw off Mbarara City 2-0 in a feisty clash that produced four red cards.

Aslam Ssemakula put the visitors ahead just three minutes after the break, with an own goal from Martin Owalamu sealing the win 16 minutes from time.

The drama kicked off early in the second half, as Villa captain David Owori and Mbarara’s Sadik Nasur Almahad were both sent off within a minute of each other.

Villa were reduced to nine when Geoffrey Lubanga Kene was shown a second yellow on 66 minutes, before the Blues’ goalkeeping coach, Yusuf Ssenyonjo, also saw red from the bench.

The victory, Villa’s 10th of the season, moved them up to sixth on 36 points, while Mbarara sit just above the relegation zone with 23 points.

In Mbale, Muhammad Kagawa’s 22nd-minute strike secured a 1-0 win for Express over bottom side Mbale Heroes.

The Red Eagles now sit ninth on 32 points, while the Heroes remain rooted to the foot of the table on 10, with six matches to salvage their season.

In Bombo, Samuel Ssekitoleko starred with a late brace (76′, 90′) to hand UPDF a 2-1 comeback win against Maroons, who had led through Rogers Kiwanuka’s 17th-minute opener.

The result pushed UPDF to 32 points in 10th, while Maroons hold eighth place on 34 points.

Elsewhere in Njeru, BUL and Police played out a goalless draw.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Results

URA 1-0 KCCA

UPDF 2-1 Maroons

Bul 0-0 Police

Mbale Heroes 0-1 Express