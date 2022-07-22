Nkuubi focusing on defence as Sand Cranes descend on Comoros

There is no two ways about what the beach soccer national team task in Comoros on Sunday is - defend like there is no tomorrow.

The Sand Cranes are set to jet out to Moroni on Friday aiming to draw first blood in the beach soccer Afcon qualifying round against the lowly ranked Island nation on Sunday.

"At the Afcon last year we did well but lacked defensively and in composure. So far 9in the two weeks training), our concentration in camp has been on polishing the defence because if it is good, scoring will come naturally and we will get the desirable results," Brian Nkuubi told Daily Monitor as the team arrived at Kisaasi Hotel from Fufa Technical Centre-Njeru.

To pull off the feat, Sand Cranes coach Salim Muwonge will bank on defenders Hassan Luboyera, Paul Lule, Jonathan Kikonyogo, Rica Byaruhanga and Allan Katwe.

Muwonge has hinted at a plot to finish off Comoros at Njeru in the return leg to qualify for the second successive Afcon tourney to be held in Maputo, Mozambique.

To get in pristine shape, Sand Cranes have played two practice matches with Jinja Lionns and Mutoola Beach which also helped Muwonge pick the best 15 players out of the 20 summoned.

The 9-1 victory over Jinja Lions came close to giving the gaffer what he yearns to earn in Moroni with Ambrose Kigozi netting a hattrick while the defence closed out almost all the attacks.

That approach will be met with Comoros possessive and counter attacking game plan that makes them a potential banana skin.

The aggregate winner of the duel will qualify for the final tournament that will be held from October 21-30 in Maputo, Mozambique.

Beach Soccer Afcon qualifiers

Road to Mozambique

Sunday, Moroni

Comoros vs Uganda

Other qualifying ties

Seychelles vs Madagascar

Malawi vs Tanzania

Libya vs Nigeria

Ivory Coast vs Morocco

Cameroon vs Senegal

Ghana vs Egypt

Beach soccer Afcon Finals; Mozambique